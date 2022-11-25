Farewell Ferrari-Binotto. Frederic Vasseur from Alfa Romeo towards Maranello

Matthias Binotto towards farewell from the position of team principal of Ferrari, according to what Sky Sport reports, the only thing missing is the official confirmation of this separation agreed after 4 years of marriage. After the rumors and denials of the past few weeks (Binotto had also spoken from a 2023 car perspective), now that the F1 World Championship is finished (with Charles Leclerc And Ferrari vice-world champions for drivers and constructors) we are at the moment of truth.

To take his place the rumors speak of Frederic Vasseur fromAlfa Romeo starting from January 2023. The 54-year-old French engineer, according to Sky, had already been probed last summer because the leaders of Maranello they were evaluating an alternative to Binotto.

Who is Frederic Vasseur, in pole position for the post-Binotto?

Frederic Vasseur he is the man who made his debut Charles Leclerc in Formula 1 with the Sauber in 2018. The French engineer had been called by Peter Sauber joined the team on 12 July 2017, as Managing Director of Sauber Motorsport AG and Team Principal of the Sauber F1 Team. He came from the 2016 experience at Renault. And now, the excellent work of these years in Sauber branded Alfa Romeo he’s about to take it to Ferrari.

Frederic Vasseur and Mattia Binotto (Lapresse)



Who is Frederic Vasseur: the team with Todt’s son and the victories with the young Lewis Hamilton

But the passion and experience of Fredric Vasseur in the racing world, it comes from afar. In 1996 he founded the Team ASM in collaboration with Renault: many victories over the years, from the French Formula 3 championship in 1998 with the driver David Saelens passing through the championship of Formula 3 Euroseries won four times from 2004 to 2007 with Jamie Green, Lewis Hamilton, Paul Di Resta and Romain Grosjean.

And again: in 2004 he founded with Nicolas Todt the ART Grand Prix, with which he won eight constructors’ titles and eleven drivers’ championships between GP2 and GP3. Also in this case with pilots who will later become top drivers of Formula 1, from Valtteri Bottas to Esteban Oconpassing through George Russell it’s the same Charles Leclerc.

