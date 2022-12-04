In home Ferrari many rumors and rumors about the name of the new one persist team principal who will have the task of reviving the Maranello team, even more so after the recent resignation of Matthias Binotto. The 53-year-old is now very close to putting an end to his experience in red after 28 years spent in the team, during which he held numerous positions. A year, 2022, which started with the best prospects for the little horse, but which then continued with a series of mistakes on the track and at the pit wall which erased any hope of a world championship victory, as well as generating a climate of distrust in the Ferrari management. At that point, the many criticisms that fell on Binotto’s management of the team further afflicted the morale of the team and increased the uncertainties, resulting in the aforementioned resignation of the engineer from Reggio and made official last Tuesday.

Despite the numerous mistakes made during the last season, Ferrari still finished as constructors’ world vice-champion. A result, however, considered insufficient for the prestige of the Red from Stefano Domenicalinow President and Chief Executive Officer of Formula 1 and former team principal of Ferrari from 2008 to 2014: “When you’re second with Ferrari it’s not enough – said the manager from Imola a Sky Sports News during the presentation of F1 Arcade in London – I don’t want to get into the dynamics of the team, I certainly want to wish him the best for his future.”.

While waiting for the official announcement of the new team principal, Domenicali then added further considerations on this issue concerning Binotto’s resignation, citing his own experience and hoping to see Ferrari soon in the fight for the title with the other top teams: “I found myself in his same situation many years ago – he recalled – and I want to wish him to stay focused and believe in himself. Of course, on the other hand, I hope Ferrari finds the right solution, because they have made a great recovery from where they were two years ago. We need Ferrari to be competitive and have a strong team, with strong drivers to fight against the others, so this is really my wish. Seeing Ferrari fighting with Red Bull and Mercedes is more than a dreamand I believe that it will be something that will happen. I’m sure there will be more teams fighting for first place, and more.”