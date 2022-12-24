2022 did not go according to the expectations of the fans of the Ferrari, but also this winter the passion has already been rekindled thanks to the hopes for next season. A season that will be the third as teammates for Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz: the two riders wanted to wish all their fans a Merry Christmas.

“Hi everyone, Merry Christmas! We wish you all the best. I hope you rest with your family and friends as much as we will“, this is Leclerc’s message.

“Merry Christmas and Happy New YearSainz added. “Thanks for your support this year. Formula 1 will be missed but we will come back stronger next year“.