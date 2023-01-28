In the days that have passed between the certainty of farewell to Ferrari of the team principal Matthias Binotto and the announcement of his replacement, Frederic Vassuer, the toto-nomi literally went crazy, although the French manager seemed clearly in pole position right from the start. Among the names that emerged and were considered by various journalists to be ideal for a managerial role at the Prancing Horse, there was undoubtedly that of Gerhard Bergerwho spent two periods of his life as a driver in Maranello between 1987 and 1989, and between 1993 and 1995. The Austrian, speaking with Pino Allievi at FormulaPassion.it, had confirmed that he had spoken to some teams, recounting however that he had the firm intention of dedicating himself to his private work, to his family and to leisure away from the slopes. In this perspective, therefore, he was not surprised by the sale of the management of the DTM to the German ADAC.

Berger, interviewed in an interview by the Germans of Auto, Motor und Sportwas then called to a direct answer to the question: “What would he have said to Ferrari if he had asked her to be the Mattia Binotto’s successor? Would you have accepted?”. The Austrian was inflexible: “No, I would not have accepted. As I have already explained, I am prioritizing my life plan. I am 63 years old and I realize that I am no longer as energetic as I was a few years ago“. The 63-year-old Tyrolean then added that although he has a great deal of knowledge and insight into the world of racing, he no longer has the ambition to travel all the time. About a month ago, however, the possibility of a ‘Lauda-like’ role at Audi was leaked, a hypothesis at the moment which has not yet taken shape.