With the “surrender” of Mattia Binotto, the… fort of the Gestione Sportiva is no longer there. The engineer from Reggio had isolated himself and, together with those of him who followed and supported him right up to the end, had tried to maintain total decision-making autonomy in matters of F1.

In the first year of the ground effect single-seaters, Mattia brought home second place in the drivers’ world championship with Charles Leclerc and the place of honor in the constructors’ championship, adding four victories and twelve pole positions, as well as a total of twenty podiums.

Mattia Binotto, former Ferrari Team Principal Photo by: Erik Junius

When cold, the sporting result cannot be rejected, especially since the F1-75 was a car born well: on the contrary, it gave the impression of being able to fight for the two titles with a lightning-fast start to the season which surprised even the Red Bull, then dominating the championship with Max Verstappen.

Everyone knew that Wolf Zimmerman’s “Superfast” engine was an unknown factor: Binotto had expressly wanted to homologate a high-performance power unit, aware that it would pay for reliability.

And the 066/7 presented itself as a powerful engine, capable of rivaling Honda and Mercedes even with the new E10 petrol, but it proved to be fragile, facing repeated failures that undermined the pace of the red.

Everything had been put into account: after all, the FIA ​​let work be done on the duration of the unit and not on performance, so the road taken was the right one.

John Elkann, Ferrari president, in the Cavallino garage Photo by: Ferrari

The top management of Ferrari were perfectly aware of this: John Elkann, president, and Benedetto Vigna, managing director, did not utter a word, letting Binotto play his game to the end: he had promised a competitive Ferrari with the change of regulations, after two years of bitter pills to swallow, and he showed up on the track in Bahrain with a “mature” car, capable of inflaming the fans right away.

The previous two seasons of “agony” (how can we forget the secret agreement with the FIA ​​which at the end of 2019 castrated the engine for alleged irregularities that have never been demonstrated?) made it possible to devote time and resources to the F1-75: Ferrari started a own streamlined aerodynamic, very original, with large bellies equipped with the upper cutout. A different concept from Red Bull and Mercedes, easy to fine-tune.

Perhaps the start surprised the Scuderia itself, but looking back at 2022, it clearly emerges that in Maranello they bet on a lightning-fast start, taking into account that development of the car would stop before the others.

In any case, with that engine (six instead of three were needed to finish the season!) we weren’t going anywhere. And there are those who argue that the entire budget allocated for the F1-75 was not spent, in the awareness that it was better to turn resources to the 675, to make the most of the cost limit.

Ferrari 066/7 engine from the F1-75 Photo by: George Piola

In the meantime, Enrico Gualtieri’s engineers worked with the suppliers on the failure of the “Superfast”, finding the key to extending the life of the 066/7 which also made the customer teams (Alfa Romeo and Haas) suffer, but authorizing optimism with which we look to 2023.

Binotto, in the guise of the last of the Mohicans, was left free to go his own way, because he was deaf to the “advice” that came from above. In the fort he shielded his team even when they were not defensible: the management of the drivers (the sympathy for Carlos Sainz, the driver chosen by Mattia and not inherited from Marchionne, was never hidden) and the race strategies were the most obvious, but in general we have seen a very “silent” Ferrari when it should have made its voice heard.

When the FIA, inspired by Mercedes, introduced the TD39 which forced Red Bull and Ferrari to lift their cars by losing load in favor of those who, like the star, didn’t have downforce, Mattia had to play a solitary game. Enzo Ferrari, but also Luca di Montezemolo or Sergio Marchionne would have threatened not to go to Spa, because what was implemented was an unacceptable change of regulation during the race, which had nothing to do with safety.

The Ferrari top management has turned the other way, starting to work on a new course that opens with the advent of Fred Vasseur. The Frenchman has knocked down all the fences of the fort with the intention of freeing up the energies that exist in Ferrari and are not limited to the Gestione Sportiva.

Frédéric Vasseur, new Ferrari team principal Photo by: Ferrari

Fred was appointed Team Principal and General Manager of the Scuderia, not Managing Director as Binotto was. The theme came out in the first press conference with the media…

“I can say that it seems a bit of an abuse of language, because the Scuderia isn’t a traditional company, so there isn’t a real CEO. The Scuderia is a department of Ferrari, so there is no CEO, I think there is some confusion externally. My role is clear and my goal is clear, to win the title by leading the team, from the choice of drivers to the mechanics.”

“I don’t know the Ferrari structure of thirty years ago, but today it’s clear: I will report to Mr. Vigna. And the support and John’s (Elkann) support for me is total.”

Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari Photo by: Ferrari

Vasseur responds to Vigna who assumes a more present role also in sport. And it is right not to limit the discussion to F1, because Antonello Coletta, head of GT Sports Activities, also reports to the CEO, giving the clear feeling that Ferrari is one, without demarcations.

The demonstration has already been noted in an integrated communication which also sent the announcements of the drivers who will drive the 499P in the WEC and the GT ones with the 296 through the Scuderia: they may seem trivial, in reality they are the demonstration of an attempt at change which brings this Ferrari closer to its history, when GPs and Endurance racing were experienced as a single entity.

Ferrari 499P in the Sebring tests Photo by: Ferrari

Is the new way right or wrong? The results will tell, but the Scuderia’s transformation has been underway for some time, because racing too has been integrated into a company system that is constantly changing to respond as flexibly as possible to the demands of a market that changes all too quickly.

There are those who, commenting on the new Ferrari political line, have their roots in 1969 when the Drake signed an agreement with Gianni Agnelli, demanding that the Scuderia remain independent from FIAT control. As if today the Gestione Sportiva lost a status that had lasted for over 50 years. In reality there have been intrusions in Turin and over time they have been increasingly strong, especially after the founder’s death, and often they have not been the bearers of victories.

Today’s situation is profoundly different and represents the beginning of a new course: today’s Ferrari is a “money machine” that no longer has its umbilical cord with industry. He runs with his legs in an isolation in which he can’t afford to make mistakes. And for this it must be strong, very strong: motorsport, therefore, is strategic for driving research and innovation…