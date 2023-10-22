Among cars of questionable beauty and value – Americans, as we know, have particular tastes for cars – Ferrari lined up a spectacular 250 Spider California for the pre-race parade, obviously defeating the competition. So Sainz and Leclerc put on a show with one of the most spectacular cars ever.

On the other hand, the 250 spider is unanimously considered one of the most beautiful Ferraris, certainly the most beautiful of all the open cars ever released from the Maranello house, thanks to the very long bonnet, a small cockpit, the classic step on the side between the door and the trunk and side vents.

The great thing is that this car was born almost by chance, and due to the pressure of the American Ferrari importer Luigi Chinetti, the Trustee for the West Coast, John Von Neumann, believed he had fertile ground for a Spider suitable for the California sun, a sort of 250 GT open berlinetta. Chinetti accepted the proposal and convinced Enzo Ferrari of the validity of the idea. Scaglietti thus had the opportunity to create this now almost legendary car in 1957, building 106 examples, nine of which with light alloy bodywork. The engine was the 12V 3000 cc with 240 HP.