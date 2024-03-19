We immediately talk about the future

The convincing debut of Oliver Bearman in Saudi Arabia he has already given indications on what the future of the young English driver could be in Formula 1, in Ferrari or elsewhere. While waiting to understand how Carlos Sainz's recovery will evolve for the Australian Grand Prix, the 18 year old has already been indicated as a possible replacement for the Spaniard, even if the possible absence of the #55 could be resolved plus the arrival of Giovinazzi or Shwartzman, in order to allow Bearman not to lose too many points in F2.

Enough talk about post-Hamilton

What bothers the Ferrari team principal the most, Frédéric Vasseurhowever, are the rumors linked to Bearman as a possibility Hamilton's replacement at Ferrari when the 39-year-old Englishman will finish his experience in Maranello or when he will decide to retire from F1. An indiscretion on which the Frenchman does not want to dwell in the slightest, as reiterated in the days following the Jeddah weekend:

“Don't start talking about after Hamilton, Lewis isn't in the team yet“Vasseur said. “But it's definitely a good sign for Ollie, it was an important milestone. In Melbourne he will return to the F2 project and the most important challenge for Ollie will be this. He will start PL1 sessions with Haas soon, and this will also be important for us to give him experience and mileage in the car.”

Bearman's 2024 schedule

Still relating to the future of Bearman, who has already returned to Fiorano for the scheduled tests with Ferrari, Vasseur added other considerations: “He will do a couple of PL1s with us and Haas during the season and all of you, including me, in six months we will no longer talk about Jeddah – he added – we'll talk about Mexico, Brazil and whether he can do well or not, and every single day will be a new challenge. For sure, if he keeps the same approach as today, he will go well.”.