by VALERIO BARRETTA

Ferrari, it's Bearman's turn

First km from Ferrari reserve for Oliver Bearman. The English driver is on track at the Montmeló circuit driving the F1-75, the car that achieved four victories and 12 pole positions in the 2022 season.

Video

This is Bearman's entry onto the track, as shared by Ferrari social channels.

For the class of 2005 it is a very important day, the first of a season that will see him ready to replace – together with the confirmed Antonio Giovinazzi and Robert Shwartzman – Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz should the two starters not be there. Bearman would have the deep respect of team principal Frederic Vasseur, who would see a future for the Briton like that of Leclerc, who grew up in the Academy and was soon launched among the greats.

Ferrari is on track at Montmeló for three days dedicated to Pirelli testing. Leclerc and Sainz filmed on the SF-23 on January 29th and 30th. Also on Monday, Arthur Leclerc, who was also promoted a few days ago, clocked up km: Charles' brother will be the Scuderia's development driver.