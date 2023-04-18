No rest

The Formula 1 World Championship is still at a standstill for about ten days, waiting for the first free practice session to start on the Azerbaijani circuit of Baku, but the teams are still hard at work trying to maximize this long break imposed by the world championship calendar due to the cancellation of the Chinese GP, which was originally scheduled for mid-April. There is therefore no rest even for the Ferrari men, who are today engaged on the home track of Mugello.

Dusted off the SF21

As it is known private testing during the current season with the car currently in use is strictly prohibited. However, the teams are allowed to get to work with vehicles that have at least two championships behind them. So the Maranello team, as had already happened before the season, decided to work on the track with the SF21the car used by the Cavallino team in 2021, the last year before the drastic change in technical regulations that led to the advent of the current single-seaters.

It’s always great being back behind the wheel of a #F1 car 🤩 Especially if you are in the stunning @MugelloCircuit 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/RdWE2uZaFO — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) April 18, 2023

Opportunity for Shwartzman

Ferrari itself revealed the unusual commitment of the day through its social accounts. Involved in today’s training are not the team’s regular drivers – Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, understandably left at rest – but the reserves. It was to open the dances Robert Schwartzman, engaged in the first shift of work this morning. They should then take turns in the car too Antonio Giovinazzi, Anthony Fire And David Rigon.

Endurance veterans

The Italian trio is back from Portimao with the world endurance championship, which brought further satisfaction to Ferrari. In fact, Fuoco, together with Molina and Nielsen, conquered a splendid second place with the #50 Hypercar of the redhead in the Portuguese six hours, second round of the WEC. In the same race Giovinazzi is just sixth with his crew of the #51 while Rigon finished fourth, best among the Ferrari drivers, in the LMGTE Am category. effective.