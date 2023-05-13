Among the pillars of the automotive industry of the future there is undoubtedly also the autonomous driving. A technology that, despite the huge investments made by various car manufacturers, struggles to reach a level that can be used by most of the cars on the road. Partly because today i self-driving systems are not yet safe enoughand partly because there are brands that have no intention of making their cars drive by themselves.

No autonomous driving

It is the case of Ferrariwhich does not seem to be in the least bit interested in the transition to autonomous driving. “There are four types of software inside a car: one for performance, one for comfort, one for infotainment, and there’s autonomous driving. And the latter, to us, it doesn’t matter“declared the CEO of Ferrari, Benedetto Vigna, questioned on the occasion of the “Future of the Car” summit of the Financial Times.

Emotions of the future

News that Ferrari customers and sports car enthusiasts in general have certainly received positively: getting behind the wheel of a Ferrari is an emotion precisely because it allows those who are lucky enough to taste the asphalt, to press on the gas and brake pedal at will, to have fun in the curves and straights (always within the limits of the law, mind you). In a Ferrari that drives itself, however, the driver would turn into a passenger and these sensations would vanish. And Ferrari doesn’t want this.

Electric and e-fuel

As for the transition to electric power and the potential use of synthetic fuels even after 2035, Vigna declared at the same event: “ICE technology still has a lot to give. The debate we witnessed a few weeks ago regarding the adoption of e-fuels I thought would happen in 2025 or 2026. Instead it took place two years earlier. And this is very positive for us because we can continue to run a thermal sports car on carbon neutral fuel, since it takes CO2 from the atmosphere and combines it with other things. It is a strengthening our strategy, If we want. The EU’s approval of the e-fuel exemption has been very, very good for us, and for the world I think, because it gives birth to a technology that still has a long way to go. There are many things that can be done in terms of efficiency, in terms of emissions. So let’s say that we, as a company, will continue to stick to our strategy, which includes investments in ICE technology, but also in hybrid and electric ones”.