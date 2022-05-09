“Ferrari has the best engine”. Since the Barcelona tests, the rivals of the Scuderia di Maranello, Mercedes and Red Bull (the quotes are from Toto Wolff), have immediately agreed in defining Ferrari the reference point of the starting grid as for the engine, which had already shown promising signs at the end of 2021 when starting from the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi, the updated hybrid system made its debut, which was completed by the V6 turbo in winter.

The F1-75 has nothing more to fear in terms of horsepower, the Red Bull is faster in the straights for a better aerodynamic efficiency on which Adrian Newey has focused a lot when designing the RB18, a car that since the first appointment in Bahrain has proved to be very close in terms of performance to Ferrari, although the two single-seaters are decidedly different even from a simple aesthetic aspect.

At Maranello they have focused on aerodynamic downforce, at Milton Keynes on efficiency, two different philosophies which for now have produced sectors of the tracks alternately in favor of one car or the other. At the power unit level, Carlos Sainz introduced the second seasonal unit already in Imola as a precaution and the same was done with Charles Leclerc in Miami.

As reported by the German newspaper Auto Motor und SportFerrari introducing the second power unit has obtained permission to work on the turbo V6 for reasons related to reliability. The ‘1’ power units will be used in free practice so as not to overload the ‘2s’ introduced in Imola and Miami in terms of mileage. At a regulatory level, it is possible to intervene on the hybrid system and not for reasons of reliability until September 1st. Therefore the latest improvements currently being studied in Maranello as regards the electrical components – in particular the MGU-K – will be introduced with the third power unit provided for by the regulations to complete the 23 races on the calendar.