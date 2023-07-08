Really Friday Interesting that of the British Grand Prix on the fantastic Silverstone track. The conditions hot at the beginning of the weekend (destined to definitely cool off) have highlighted a series of often unexpected characteristics of the various cars.

Red Bull very fast, but on the flying lap the Ferrari shows remarkable characteristics

Needless to say, the single-seater that appeared overall as the fastest by far on the track was the RB19 driven by Verstappen and Perez. Newey’s coach finds its bread ideal on fast curves of the English track and it won’t be surprising if we see the best Red Bull of the year over the course of the weekend. On the flying lap, however, Ferrari, with only Carlos Sainz given Leclerc’s absence due to electrical problems, stopped at only 22 thousandths from Verstappen’s time with really important results. Let’s look at the telemetry data to get an idea.



Let’s see how, somewhat surprisingly, they are right the fast sections are the strong points of the SF-23. Sainz is fast at least as much as Verstappenin fact, in turns 1 and 2, at Copse (turn 9), he also has an excellent passage at the Becketts-Maggots-Chapel sequence (from 10 to 14) and, above all, at Stowe bend, 15th, one of the most selective curves, which we have been using for years as a reference to identify the best balance and the greatest load. The accelerator graph shows how Spanish has great trust in the car and manages not to fully lift the foot off the gas even when changing direction. We note that both at the exit of Chapel and at Stowe Sainz must partially lift his foot off the gas, a sign of a hindquarters that was getting lighter too much, however in progressive way. This is an interesting fact, because looking at the images, the front of the red has appeared very solid, so much so as to generate a lightening of the rear in some corners, even for Sainz, who is a driver who normally prefers a more stable rear in terms of set-up. If this stronger front of what we have seen in the past is the result of new tires or a car that overall (finally) manages to make the front end work well, we don’t know for now, but it is a significant first sign for the progress of Ferrari, which comes from this important weekend.

Bounce disappeared on SF-23, but not on W14

We then noticed how it is on Sainz’s car the aerodynamic rebound has practically disappeared, and this is another remarkable confirmation that comes after Austria. The need to keep the car high and soft on the suspension seems outdated, with a low set-up on the asphalt and very rigid, which in fact provides excellent performance in fast corners, contrary to what happened up until a few races ago. On the other hand, those who still seem to suffer from this phenomenon are la Mercedeswhich on the flying lap proved to be particularly difficult, especially managing a rear end which, instead of gradually lightening up, suddenly lost traction at the center of the curve. Looking at the data and the images, the impression is that the Brackley team, at least in Hamilton’s car, has shifted the balance towards the reartriggering a certain understeerattempting to make the car easier to drive.



The result was that, with full tankHamilton’s W14 definitely “calmed down”, and found a good balance which he will probably be able to enforce throughout the first phase of the tender. From simulations of race paceof which we report the summary graphs, we note a scale of values ​​that undoubtedly sees Red Bull in the lead and with an important margin, probably more than half a second per lap on anyone it will be second force. Hamilton’s Mercedes was just the second best car on the pace, with a good one smooth simulation on soft rubberwith the Ferrari that looks like third forcebut close and able to contend with the Brackley team.

McLaren appears ahead of Aston Martin

Theoretically, together with Mercedes and Ferrari there would also be McLaren, with Norris author of a splendid pace simulation, extremely regular, but which, having used hard rubber, had much less management problems. Who instead continues to disappoint expectations is there Aston Martin by Alonso and Stroll, with the two cars appearing slow in the flying lap simulation and not particularly incisive on the race pace, mostly for a rubber degradation which appeared persistent.



The Ferrari race pace is still the critical point, albeit with a particular trend

As for the step simulation of SainzFinally, we note a fast increase in time and then a progressive improvement. Even listening to the team radios, it can be deduced that a fast attack time leads to a rapid increase in tire temperatures, which then require a few laps to gradually return to the ideal window of temperature. From there the behavior becomes more linear and performing. The impression is that the team from Maranello, on a track like Silverstone where an exaggeration of lateral energy is discharged onto the tyres, you still play defense with Sainz sometimes even forced to do the so-called “lift and coast” curve by curve already during the simulation.

In fact, Ferrari seems to have made a significant step forward overallwith an excellent performance in the fast curvesone improved lateral stability noticeably and a load level grown up altogether thanks also to the lower trim. On the other hand, on a track like this the race pace remains a delicate point which we will try to work on. Temperatures dropping they could help the redhead, but she has to make up for lost time with Leclercprovided that the Monegasque does not have to incur penalty for component replacements in your drive unit.