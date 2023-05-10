Ferrari, best pit stop in Miami

The Ferrari struggles on the track, offers fluctuating performances and assumes an indecipherable behavior from one session of the weekend to the next. The SF-23 has often been a question mark even for the Scuderia itself, to the point that that “We have to understandwhich looked like it was in a dusty keepsake box. If the machine’s performance remains an enigma, those of the mechanics are confirmed to be exceptional.

In fact, Ferrari also set the fastest time in the pits in Miami, performing Carlos’s pit stop Sainz in just 2″21. An effort thwarted by the Spaniard’s mistake, who entered the pit lane too fast, even if the race pace with his hard tires would not have allowed him to keep up with George Russell.

The Formula 1 tweet

The Formula 1 social accounts, as usual, have re-proposed the fastest stop of the Grand Prix.

The ranking

Sainz’s stop beat that of Sergio Perez (2″27) and Oscar Piastri (2″31). Ferrari is also leading the general classification of the fastest stops of the 2023 World Championship: the mechanics in red were the fastest in three rounds (Bahrain, Jeddah, Miami) against the two of Red Bull and are allowing the Ferrari to have 19 points ahead of rivals. A small, meager consolation, which in any case bears witness to Ferrari’s great work – already started with Mattia Binotto in 2021 – to close the gap in the pits. For that on the track, it will still take a long time.