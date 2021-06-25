First he drove the streets of Ibiza at a speed well beyond the speed limit, then he decided to end his race with a no-parking lot. The “race” of the owner of one ended with the seizure of the car and a very high fine Ferrari 458 Italia which last Wednesday was sanctioned by the Ibiza police for a series of offenses committed in the streets of the famous Spanish island.

The man driving the car from Maranello would have attracted the attention of the local police after speeding at speeds above the limit allowed, only to interrupt his reckless drive at the intersection of Avenida España and Calle País Vasco with a “wild stop”. At that point the agents stopped the self-styled driver, ordered him to show the documents and accused him of a series of violations of the highway code. As reported by The Periodico de Ibiza, the man would not have even had a driver’s license with him, further aggravating his position in front of the agents. Without driving license in fact, the Vila Local Police proceeded with the seizure of the car even if the police had not reckoned with the peculiar characteristics of the Ferrari 458 Italia: in fact, due to the tires, it was not possible to use the crane to remove the vehicle and impound it and so the officers had to put the brake shoes on the wheels so that the driver could not use his supercar until he had produced the required documentation.