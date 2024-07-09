Aston Martin to the rescue

The idea of ​​making theAston Martin the Ferrari of England It was probably taken too literally by Lawrence Stroll, who in 2020 bought the brand’s shares and brought it back to F1 after the two-year period 1959-1960.

The Canadian billionaire has in fact signed several figures linked to each other in recent years, both in the automotive and motorsport sectors, with an important move to Ferrari. It starts with Amedeo Felisahistoric CEO of the Prancing Horse, who will hold the same corporate position until October 2024 and will subsequently continue to supervise the new models. It continues with Roberto Fedelitechnical director of Maranello and now CTO Aston Martin, passing through Marco Mattiacci, former Ferrari F1 team principal and now new commercial manager of the British brand.

But not only that, there is also someone who takes care of corporate communications Roberto Bisignaniwith an important past in the Rossa. They will be joined by Enrico Cardileformer Ferrari technical director who just yesterday resigned after two decades with the Prancing Horse and who will join Aston Martin F1.

Offer to Tondi

Lawrence Stroll is leaving no stone unturned in his pursuit of the top of Formula 1 and, as told by Leo Turrini on the pages of National Dailyhas also reportedly set its sights on Diego Tondi, who took over as head of aerodynamic development in March 2023.

Aston Martin’s proposal which however did not come to fruition: “It is said that he also made an offer to engineer Tondi, now responsible for aerodynamics at Rosso. Rejected, however. Luckily”.