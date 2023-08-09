From the upcoming Dutch GP scheduled for August 27 to the resumption of the Formula 1 world championship, Ferrari will set off in pursuit of Mercedes, its main objective between now and the end of the season. Second place in the constructors’ standings is the only goal left within the reach of the Reds, pending the development of the new car for 2024. Red Bull obviously unattainable in the constructors’ standings at 503 points, Mercedes in second position at 244 and then Aston Martin (196) and, indeed, Ferrari currently fourth at 191.

FERRARI-MERCEDES: HEAD TO HEAD

—

Ferrari reached the podium with Leclerc in the last Belgian Grand Prix, but it is clear that it will have to increase the pace if it wants to overtake the two teams that precede it, perhaps taking advantage of Russel’s difficulties. In reality, Mercedes is returning to its competitiveness thanks to Hamilton, who in the last few races has been able to get close to Verstappen’s times. According to the Gazzabet bookmakers, the two Reds ahead of Mercedes in the constructors’ standings at the end of the championship are worth 4.00 against Goldbet’s 3.85. We climb Betway and Novibet up to 4.50: evidently they do not believe in the redemption of Leclerc and Sainz. Evaluations on the reverse result are low, thanks to the 53-point lead that Hamilton and Russell currently have over their rivals from the Maranello company.