A silence that is worth a thousand words

Xavi Marcos:Checkered flag. P7″

Charles Leclerc: “…” (over a minute of long silence).

End of the race. Leclerc he concludes his Saudi Arabian GP crossing the finish line seventh, a few seconds behind his teammate. It is not common for a driver to express no emotion at the end of the race, in conversation with his engineer. It is an eloquent silence, a communication of a much different tenor than the one heard just under an hour beforewhere the Monegasque he looked furious for non-optimal management of the race under the Safety Car. Lewis Hamilton had in fact taken advantage of the neutralization of the race to go to the pits and stay ahead of Leclerc, to whom Marcos had lately advised to push a little so as not to be overtaken by his rival. “Xavi, you should have told me first! Come on!“, thundered the Ferrari driver.

Thirty laps later the rage ran out, leaving room for silence.

34 days later

And the post-race interviews pitted a refrain well known by the Red fans. He bounces between a “we have to understandby Frederic Vasseur, awe must work” by Leclerc and the “we need time” by Sainz: stages well known by Ferrari lovers, a sort of via crucis that has been repeated for three decades. Hopes that are placed on the next race, on the next update, on the following year. Anger slowly fading into acceptance.

It seems like a lifetime ago when the SF-23 was presented at Fiorano, among cheering fans and a breath of optimism that breathed deeply. Since that February 14 have passed just 34 days and all talks about the possibility of winning the world championship or who between Leclerc and Sainz would have played the role of first guide now seem to have vanished like snow in the sun.

Falling in love with Valentine’s Day was perhaps a passion that burned out too quickly. Or worse yet, a collective hallucination.

Red Bull is on another planet, it’s racing in a separate championship. But even Aston Martin and Mercedes seemed distant, as bitterly observed by Sainz: “We can’t keep up with them while pushing“. And there is talk of a team that just three months ago concluded the constructors’ championship in seventh place and of another that has already branded its single-seater – the W14 – as wrong and is planning a B version for Imola.

Leclerc’s gloom and glassy gaze in front of the journalists are those of the Ferrari fans. The disappointment is palpable, as is the concrete fear of having to spend another 21 races as spectators of the triumphs of others.