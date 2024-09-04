LMDh helpless against Hypercars

Ferrari at Le Mans, Toyota at Interlagos, Ferrari in Texas: in the latest three stages of the WEC World Championship the Hypercars from the Japanese and Maranello manufacturers have always had the better of the LMDh (cars that can participate in both the WEC and IMSA as they comply with both regulations), Porsche first and foremost. The 963 won at Spa – not without controversy – with the car managed by Jota (the team that will field Cadillacs from 2025) and then was unable to assert itself again, finishing in Texas even behind Cadillac and Alpine, a fifth place that cost Porsche the leadership of the Constructors’ standings.

The Ferrari #83 being a customer car was not counted for the purposes of the Constructors’ standings and Toyota #7 won, giving 25 points to the Japanese manufacturer, which is now first in the manufacturers’ standings with 147 points against Porsche’s 136 and Ferrari’s 128. Drivers’ standings The #6 Porsche crew Estre-Lotterer-Vanthoor still leads with the #50 Ferrari (Fuoco-Nielsen-Molina) and the #7 Toyota (Kobayashi-Conway-De Vries) both second at -12.

Porsche Penske Team Principal Jonathan Diuguid he did not hide his understandable concern about the trend of the last races: “Ferrari and Toyota seem to have found a good bit of rhythm and the LMDhs are basically just fighting against the Hypercar of the moment that is heading for victory. – Diuguid’s words reported by the newspaper sportscar365.com – We need to find some performance by Fuji because whoever wins in Japan will essentially be leading the championship at the grand finale in Bahrain. Ferrari and Toyota seem to have a pace that they can bring out when they decide it’s time to win and we need to be perfect to just stay close. However, neither of our cars ran a perfect race at COTA, I think we could have shaved about 40 seconds off the overall time of both with a clean race.”