Someone better than me (there is plenty around) would have bothered Enzo Ferrari, Englebert and the last tragic edition of the Mille Miglia. The one in which eleven people lost their lives including the pilot, Alfonso de Portago, his navigator and nine spectators, unfortunately also children. Is Ferrari that the manufacturer of his tires ended up in the dock at the time. Fortunately, nowadays we only talk about results below expectations, tires with totally unpredictable behavior, compounds that work well with one set (but when?) and badly with another, theoretically identical.

Not just aerodynamics

The season of the Red is started badly and risks ending up worse, if the evolutions do not give the desired results as happened in Spain. On the one hand it is clear that if the problems are only with the SF-23 and not with the other single-seaters, the fault lies with Ferrari and not with Pirelli. On the other hand it seems obvious a technical dialogue difficulties between Maranello and the single supplier. In Bridgestone’s day that wasn’t the case, but then it was the Japanese who paid the team every year (something like $11 million a season) to have the privilege of providing it. And together they did incredible things, including making a type of ‘full radial’ tire work – in tests – that is, with the structure oriented perpendicular to the direction of travel, whereas there is usually a minimum of inclination. Other times. Today we have to do with what is there ed there is no doubt that Ferrari’s problems arise from design flaws. Perhaps the aerodynamic center of pressure or – roughly speaking – the resultant of the forces that ‘push’ on the moving car – is a center in a manner of speaking and too often tends to end up in the periphery. But there is also no doubt that something has not been understood in the fundamentals of these 2023 tires, in the combination with aerodynamics. So much so that today in Maranello someone complains about the lack of an expert who really knows how to put things together: to understand the difficult relationship between tyres, aerodynamics and suspension.

The Importance of Being Earnest

In reality there was this expert, he was Italian and Maranello had snatched him away from Williams, which was not the Williams of today (and for that matter, Ferrari wasn’t the one of today either). Ernesto Fina, this is his name, he also brought with him the tools of the trade, i.e. machines capable of ‘reading’ the functional parameters of the Pirellis: a technology that was lacking in GeS at the time. But Ernesto packed his bags about a year and a half ago, testifying to the fact that the flow of technicians is never only incoming. It will certainly have been replaced, but the results are not seen.

Stephen’s bewilderment…

For at least ten years – all covered by Pirelli – the relationship has been going up and down. One year the Red is the one that caresses the tyres, one year the one that destroys them. Today, in reality, it makes no sense to speak of excessive wear and perhaps not even of degradation, but of inconstancy (this translates as ‘inconsistency’, gosh) of performance under various conditions. At Silverstone, we know, something will change in the construction: and I am reminded of the English GP ten years ago, when the fast corners caused a massacre of tyres, forcing Pirelli to run for cover to replace the metal casings with the more modern kevlar. But just before the mess broke out, the then team principal Stefano Domenicali had confided in me saying “we no longer understand anything about these tires”. And they were the same ones that had led Alonso to dominate in China and Spain, thanks above all to his endurance in the race. So much so that even after Silverstone Ferrari (and partly also Lotus) would have liked to keep those old carcasses.

…and Allison’s fury

Then came the era of hybrid F1 and the tires took a bit of a back seat to the performance of the power units as the decisive parameter. But in 2015, having recovered 90 hp (!) compared to the first season, Ferrari returned to the limelight and won in Malaysia thanks to better management of the ‘shoes’. Too bad in those shoes James Allison, then managing director of Maranello, has always found it uncomfortable. To the point that after the Belgian GP there was the risk of a crisis. On Vettel’s car, which was trying to finish the race without another pit stop, the right rear exploded two laps from the finish. In cases like these, the press office (that is, me at the time) must absolutely try to mediate, without blaming the team – which didn’t have it – but without even throwing the cross at the supplier, because there can be many causes of a failure and from the autopsy of an exploded tire almost always little is obtained. But James didn’t want to know: “That’s not rubber, that’s fucking concrete!”, he shouted at me, showing me a photo in which the tire was seen to deform under stress with a wavy pattern. Luckily, everything ended well after an emergency meeting at Pirelli. Fortunately, today we are only commenting on a sad season for Ferrari and a worrying lack of communication between the Rossa and its footwear. Yet, somewhere, a key must exist.