It’s been just five months since Benedetto Vineyard he took on the role of CEO of Ferrari, a task that proved very difficult right from the start. From the electrification process of the range to the reorganization of the corporate structure, there have been and continue to be many priorities that must be taken care of at the helm of the Maranello house, but there is no doubt that the most difficult challenge he will have to face will only be a: how to deal with the transition from internal combustion engine to future ones, preserving a unique DNA?

As rightly highlighted by today’s edition of Repubblica, credibility is one of the aspects on which Vigna has been able to rely more. “He explained to the men of the Cavallino that one should not fall in love with a specific technology but that, in technologies, the answers to the challenges must be found – reads the newspaper – If the goal is to reach carbon neutrality in 2030, the electric motor will be one of the answers but research must not stop, in the belief that different power supplies, hydrocarbons, hydrogen, synthetic gasolines and of course batteries can coexist ”. A bet that is not easy to win, but obligatory to face if you want to keep up with the times and above all with the increasingly stringent regulations on emissions: one of the points on which Vigna must make greater leverage is that of employee motivationwho must be encouraged to always do better and not to rest on their laurels given the satisfactory results obtained in 2021.

“The Ferrari he has never sold as many cars as he does today, 11,155 in 2021 for 4.27 billion in revenues, record figures. There is a lot of anticipation to understand how far the sales limit can be raised, but the exclusivity of the product is not in question. – concludes the newspaper – Here: even with the electric, Ferrari will have to be able to maintain that feeling of driving an inimitable car. And about this Vigna wanted to reassure everyone “.