Ferrari and Santander have announced in a joint statement that they will not renew their sponsorship contract, which expires at the end of this season.

After an initial partnership that lasted from 2010 to 2017, the Spanish bank returned to support the Maranello team in 2022, becoming a Premium Partner for the Formula 1 brands, but also appearing on the 499P that takes part in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship and which has won the last two editions of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The announcement dated August 30 with an official press release issued on Friday evening, explains that the three-year agreement set for December 31, 2024 will remain as such and will not have a follow-up.

“As we conclude our successful partnership with Santander, we would like to express our gratitude for their dedication and collaboration throughout our journey together,” commented Lorenzo Giorgetti, Chief Racing Revenue Officer of Ferrari.

“Their role has been important in contributing to the results we have achieved over the last three years.”

Juan Manuel Cendoya, Global Head of Communications, Corporate Marketing and Research at Santander, added: “We are extremely grateful to Ferrari for its partnership over the last three years.”

“Sponsorships play an important role in engaging customers as well as strengthening our brand and we will continue to work with a range of partners in the years to come.”