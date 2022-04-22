The Imola Sprint Race will see Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen start from the front row for the third time this season, but contrary to previous occasions it will be the Dutchman who will start in front of the Monegasque. The reigning world champion wins a pole position with merit that once again certifies his sensitivity in the wet, but in the context of the direct clash between the Ferrari F1-75 and the Red Bull RB18, the Imola qualification provides little indication of the balance of power between the two cars on the banks of the Santerno. The weather remained unstable for the entire duration of the session and the continuous alternating showers of rain, combined with the progressive drying of the track and repeated interruptions, made pit exit times decisive. In Q3 Verstappen was in fact able to make a second attempt at a time when track conditions were improving, but the subsequent red flag prevented Leclerc from doing the same and assessing whether the Monegasque had the potential to stay ahead of the Dutch.

Regardless of the final verdict, qualifying on Friday confirms the competitiveness of Ferrari and Red Bull even in wet track conditions. In the recent past, the rain was particularly critical for the Maranello team, as pointed out several times by Leclerc himself, with the various Cavallino cars from the SF90 to the SF21 which showed great difficulty in being able to get the front tires up to temperature. This is not the case for F1-75, or at least apparently not with the same entity as in the past, an undoubtedly encouraging response for the team in view of the rest of the season. The same was true of Red Bull, which in Bahrain and Jeddah, especially in the early sectors, was outside the optimal tire temperature window. However, it will be essential for the race to understand how much Ferrari and Red Bull have adopted a more qualifying setup or one aimed at preserving the tires over long distances and similarly how much the wet or dry conditions have been privileged. With two races and as many starts scheduled between now and Sunday, everything still remains to be played.

Behind the front row there was confirmation of how the uncertain weather conditions, combined with the single test session, especially in the wet, which reduced the time available for refinement of the set-up, shuffled the cards offering otherwise unexpected opportunities, such as the one taken by Vettel, excellent ninth. Even more than the important results of Kevin Magnussen and Fernando Alonso, with Haas and Alpine that from the beginning of the season had already consistently demonstrated in all conditions that they could aspire to the top-10, it is indicative to focus on the performance of McLaren, third and sixth respectively with Norris and Ricciardo. The Woking team had started the championship in great difficulty, and then won the first points in Jeddah and thus reached the excellent result in Melbourne. Speaking with a member of the team during the static display of the cars in the pit lane, the team confirmed that they attribute the merits of the Australian performance to the affinity of the MCL36 with the Albert Park track. There was therefore the great unknown whether McLaren it would have been confirmed also at Imola, with a car that has not changed in terms of updates from the one that raced in Australia. The British team, on the other hand, has shown that it can aspire to the role of third force even on a different track, without also denoting particular discrepancies in performance in the repeated passages from wet to dry. Today’s result also provides an opportunity to highlight how McLaren is among the teams that suffer the least from aerodynamic rebound. The team confirmed that this is not due to a lack of load, as instead hypothesized by some experts, but from an excellent management of the phenomenon through the notches in the bottom specially designed to provide a vent to the air in those conditions of critical flow that induce stalling of the underbody.

Mercedes it was excluded from Q3 with the complicity of the bad timing of exposure of the red flag, whose removal the worsening of the weather conditions prevented from improving the times. However, according to what has already emerged in Q1, the Silver Arrows could hardly have aspired to the top-10, or at least not with agility. There was talk on the eve that at Imola Mercedes would not have the guarantee of confirming itself in the role of third force, given the continuous progress and updates of the competition in contrast with the current context of technical stalemate of the Brackley team. The Sprint Race format with the single practice session and the uncertain weather also paddled against a car that confirms that it has an extremely narrow optimal window of set-up adjustments, also responding to changes sometimes in an unpredictable way. At Imola the W13 has been provided with some aerodynamic refinements, but to hope for a sudden turnaround, more incisive updates will be needed. The priority remains the management of porpoising through a specially designed bottom, so as to generate more load from the underbody and consequently unload the wings to improve straight travel. However, none of this will be possible until the correlation problems are resolved with the design tools, which prevent us from being able to reliably set the development path. Two years after the return of Formula 1 to Imola, the situation therefore seems to have reversed between Ferrari and Mercedes, with the confirmation, however, of a Red Bull constantly among the top positions.