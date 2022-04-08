“It’s amazing how two such different cars are so close”. With these words, the head of vehicle concept of the Scuderia Ferrari David Sanchez presented the Australian Grand Prix which in the first free practice session saw the two F1-75s of Carlos Sainz and Charles ahead of everyone and with a margin. The Spaniard was the only one to go under the 1’20 “wall, stopping the clock at 1’19” 806, half a second faster than his boxing mate despite having lost time at the start of the session for a new wing. front equipped with sensors that the mechanics of the Scuderia di Maranello were unable to attach to the nose.

The Ferrari they preceded the Red Bull RB18s of Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen, eight tenths of a second behind Sainz. The reigning world champion had led the group in the first part of the session, but the second run with soft rubber was marked by changes not welcome in terms of set-up by Verstappen, who unlike Perez in the third run passed on a mini simulation of long runs like the Ferrari drivers while Checo again worked on the flying lap, reaching third position 22 thousandths from Leclerc.

As expected, the Ferrari F1-75 is very strong in the last sector, while Red Bull seems to prevail in the first and, above all, very fast in the second sector. THE telemetry data monitored pointed out that at the moment the two teams have tried to focus on the strengths of the two projects. “There are truly remarkable speed deltas between Ferrari and Red Bull: Red Bull sometimes reaches +16 km / h on the straight, and Ferrari +15 km / h in corners, two totally different setups for now. It seems that both teams are working trying to maximize their strengths rather than fill those of weakness “the first analysis by Federico Albano.