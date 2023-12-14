A 2023 full of successes is about to come to an end for Ferrari. Among the many anniversaries that the Maranello car manufacturer has celebrated in the last twelve months there is also the 50th anniversary of the partnership with Philip Morris International. And just when we are almost at the end of this year, the two companies have decided to take a further step in their collaboration with a view to the future: joining forces to accelerate the process of decarbonisation of production.

Decarbonize production

In this sense, in fact, Ferrari E-Lab has announced that it will systematize the technological skills of the two companies to identify and explore new energy-related technologies that can support the decarbonization path of their respective production plants. Maranello and Crespellano, located 30 kilometers away from each other, both in Emilia-Romagna. The house of the Prancing Horse has announced that the first study, aimed at exploring the feasibility of long-duration energy storage technologies, should be completed by the third quarter next year.

Vigna speaks

“In the year of the 50th anniversary of our partnership, Ferrari and PMI share the desire to evolve their collaboration in the name of open innovation – declared Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari – Our companies will collaborate to find new technological solutions to develop and optimize the use of energy in our industrial processes. We can learn a lot from bringing together highly specialized teams from different sectors”. Let's remember that Ferrari aspires to become neutral from the perspective of carbon emissions by the end of the decade.

PMI's position

“We look forward to partnering with Ferrari as we continue to implement our strategy and our three-pronged approach to decarbonisation which include reducing fossil fuel consumption, switching to renewable energy and offsetting unavoidable emissions – added Scott Coutts, Senior Vice President Operations at PMI – We are particularly interested in exploring the potential that industrial electrification could play into our strategy.”