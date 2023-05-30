Fundamental question

During the weekend of the Monaco Grand Prix, photos of the fund of Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull. The accidents suffered by Carlos Sainz in PL2, by Lewis Hamilton in PL3 and by Sergio Perez during Q1, revealed the most hidden features of the respective single-seaters, between transport on the tow truck and the spectacular movements made with cranes.

What happened obviously didn’t make the stables jump for joy, always determined to hide their secrets and on this occasion publicly exposed to the inquiring eye of photographers. Mercedes’ Toto Wolff has openly spoken of “Cirque du Soleil”while Red Bull’s Christian Horner went further, joking about the “rudeness to look up skirts“. In all of this, Lewis Hamilton joked with journalists by saying that he had taken photographs with his smartphone of the RB19 to analyze them carefully.

What differences between the three single-seaters

Ted KravitzBritish journalist of Sky Sports UK, commented on what he saw of the three cars: “Thanks to Sergio Perez, all of Formula 1 was able to admire the mythological Red Bull fund. It is a marvel and a beauty, especially if we compare it with that of Mercedes and Ferrari, also these seen in the last weekend. They look prehistoric in comparison.

That of Red Bull seems ultra complex, both for the various elements that compose it, and for the vortices that are generated from mid-bottom, reaching what they do under the gearbox and the protective structure. When you look at these images and compare them to those of Mercedes and Ferrari, it’s no wonder the Red Bull RB19 is so good. But Sergio Perez is to blame, it is thanks to him that we can see the photos”.