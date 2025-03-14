03/14/2025



Updated at 08: 41h.





The start of the course in Formula 1 usually anticipates what can be seen in the first third of the season. And the initial training in Melbourne decrees that Ferrari and McLaren are on the wave to make poles and win races. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) achieved the best time in the Albert Park circuit. The Spaniards were more or less than expected: middle zone, without excesses or disappointments as planned. Carlos Sainz, 11th, and Fernando Alonso, 13th.

The initial podium in the Australian morning is made up of Leclerc, Norris and Piastri (McLaren), a predictable scenario after the preseason trials in Baréin and the end of the last campaign, where the inertia of McLaren placed him as the most powerful car at the expense of the characteristics of each circuit.

They were out of the Hamilton equation, away from four tenths of their new teammate, and obviously in the adaptation period to Ferrari, and also Max Verstappen, seventh time seven tenths of Leclerc and behind the B car of its energy factory. The Racing Bulls of Tsunoda and the debutant Hadjar marked better chrono.

In Los Libres 1 Sainz he placed second in the timing table, indicating that the Madrid can do something with the Williams on Saturdays by Pole. The car seems much more reliable than in the race rhythm.









In the second session, Sainz went down to a position more in line with what can be the reality at this beginning of the year, eleventh.

Fernando Alonso was thirteenth in this first approach, more or less what the preseason tests indicated. The times did not come out quickly at that time and not now, which seems to lead Aston Martin to a fight to resist in Q2 in the classification and for the moment with difficulties to enter the Q3 and the points in the race.