The Scuderia di Maranello hit the mark from day one. On the one hand the Cavallino was praised for the best presentation ceremony in a long time, on the other the Ferrari 2023 presents several intriguing solutions, some of which are daughters of the gray areas of the regulation. Among these, the openings in the lower part of the sides stand out, the exact function of which still remains a mystery given the complexity of the regulations.

The rectangular openings in the lower area of ​​the sides are outlined externally by vertical bulkheads, initially leading to the hypothesis that they were an upward extension of the strips present in the bottom grid. However, a more careful reading of the technical regulations disproves this hypothesis, as the maximum height of these strips is 425 mm in the most advanced area, but after entering the Venturi channel, these must remain below the bottom itself.

The only alternatives are that the bulkheads through which the openings have been obtained have been classified as bodywork elements of the Rear Bodyworki.e. the side, or del mid chassis, with which the upholstery of the chassis and the passenger compartment is identified. From the outside it is not easy to say which of the two groups the bulkhead falls into, as a complex regulation of sections, curvatures and connecting radii comes into play. What is certain, however, is that Ferrari has carefully studied the technical regulations in order to be able to install an additional element with which to delimit the entrance channel.

Another element of difficult interpretation of the SF-23 is the opening in the upper part of the bellies, just below the attack of the halo. In fact, this is preceded by a channel that connects to the surrounding bodywork with very narrow radii, almost becoming sharp edges in some points. It seems unlikely that the whole could have been classified as Rear Bodyworkgiven that point 3.7.1.i of the regulation imposes joints with a minimum radius of 50 mm on the bodywork. More plausible however is that Ferrari justifies the duct as part of the mid chassis, subject to minor geometric constraints. The only certainty is that the Scuderia from Maranello has scrutinized every opportunity in the technical regulations to obtain the outlets in the upper part.

Equally enigmatic is the function of these openings. The upper vents could simply be used to evacuate hot air from the engine compartment, like the grilles that open along the bodywork. Likewise, the lower openings could collect cooling air for accessory components, especially of an electronic nature. However, auxiliary cooling openings of this size have rarely been seenalso considering how the side air intakes of the SF-23 are similar in size to those of the F1-75 and therefore the Ferrari 2023 does not appear to be in oxygen debt.

So it takes shape the theory that the lower and upper vents of SF-23 are connected internally, drawing air from the lower area to bring it above the sides. The hypothesis is that Ferrari has implemented an S-Duct, cleaning up the lower aerodynamic flow and/or energizing the flows in the upper part. Point 3.12.4 of the regulation grants the possibility of installing internal channels, provided that they are not visible from the outside. However, as established by article 3.1.1.a.ii, they must have a cooling function and must reach the component to be cooled.

However, the history of Formula 1 is full of controversial solutions, often approved by the Federation thanks to the recognition of a primary function other than the actual one. In fact, the regulation does not specify the required cooling intensitynor a minimum number of components involved. If it existed, the Ferrari S-Duct could easily touch the outside of a radiator or one or more electronic boards, marginally absorbing the heat and then venting it in the upper part with minimal losses. That of the internal channel remains a hypothesis to be confirmed or denied, but even before the start of the Ferrari World Championship it has already managed to get people talking.