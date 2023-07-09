Monza: it’s still Ferrari vs Toyota

Ferrari will start from the front row at 6 Hours of Monza, fifth round of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, with the 499P number 50 driven in qualifying by Antonio Fuoco who set the second fastest time behind Kobayashi’s Toyota. Overall, the Calabrian driver born in 1996 completed 6 laps allowing the 499P number 50, shared with Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen, to gain an optimal position in view of the race. Sixth was the other Hypercar from the Maranello company, number 51, driven by Antonio Giovinazzi in the fifteen timed minutes that established the starting order. Antonio Fuoco came close to the trio of seasonal poles by stopping the clock in 1’35”375, just 0”017 from Toyota number 7, which will start from the first box. At the end of a qualifying session which saw the first nine Hypercars finished in less than 9 tenths of a second, Antonio Giovinazzi with the 499P number 51 recorded a best lap time of 1’35”771 which earned him the third row for the crew completed by Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado, winner of the 24 Hours last June.

These are the statements of pilots after qualifying:

Anthony Fire:

“Too bad about today because 17 thousandths are very few. However, I think it was a good lap and that it was as good as possible. We are used to taking pole positions but we are happy with what we did today. Doing more was difficult. Starting on pole here given the high temperatures we would have in the race would have helped because we would have had a better chance of doing the first part of the race in open air and then taking pole is always a personal satisfaction. However, we still have the chance to take the lead. Better to be in the front row than to start further back and have to catch up. Toyota remain favorites but we have to keep an eye on Porsche and Cadillac. We don’t think from a championship point of view but we face race by race with the aim of getting closer to the Toyotas who have much more experience than us and have already experienced many race scenarios. We are trying to learn more race after race and we are getting closer to them. I don’t think they have a particular strength compared to us.”

Alessandro Pier Guidi:

“It was a shame to only qualify sixth. Giovinazzi wasted some time finding traffic with a Toyota in the last sector. We could have been on the first and second row but in any case tomorrow the key will be the wear of the tires to be able to manage. More than the first stint where everyone will be very close, after the first refueling it will be better understood who has done a better set-up job. I see the decisive moment in the second part of the second stint where if we have a drop in tire performance you can lose up to two seconds per lap. So more than the starting position this will be the fundamental aspect. Monza is not a track where overtaking is difficult and I expect big differences in speed between one car and another precisely because of the performance we will get from the tyres. We have an idea on the race strategy but then obviously we will have to make the most of any periods of Full Course Yellow to waste as little time as possible in the pits. I still think Toyota is the favourite. The idea I have of them is that they have a car capable of providing a little more downforce than us and for this reason they manage to have slightly less tire degradation. So far, for this reason, they have been slower on the straights but that’s not the case here in Monza anymore. The Monza race in the heat will be the litmus test to see how close we have come to them. However, we have many opponents. We are all very close and in particular both Peugeot and Cadillac will be formidable opponents.”

Antonio Giovinazzi:

“I had a lap canceled due to exceeding the track limits at Lesmo 2 but it’s not easy for these cars to see them with these cars. On my last lap I was improving my time by a tenth but then got into traffic because of a Toyota in the last corner. But the race is long and we will do a better job tomorrow.”

Giuliano Salvi, Track Operations Manager:

“We are disappointed with the qualifying result in light of the minimum gap we suffered. Here in Monza we lost some top speed but in the corners we have a good balance. I think however we were able to optimize the package we had here. Unfortunately Giovinazzi had his time canceled for exceeding the track limits but everyone’s times were still very close. however the drivers in qualifying were very happy with the set-up. We tried to take advantage of the slipstreams of the two Toyotas to recover in terms of top speed, it was a strategy thought out at the table. However we couldn’t have gone faster than that, we exploited all the performance we could. Tomorrow’s race will be very tough and the drivers will have to be good at managing the tires to extend the stints as much as possible. The left-hand side tires are the most heavily loaded and the yellow and full course yellow flags will be equally critical in trying to keep the tires at the right temperature. We expect more than fifty degrees of temperature on the asphalt.”

Antonello Coletta, Global Head of Endurance and Corse Clienti:

“Starting from the front row in front of our fans, who have already shown us their great support since Thursday, is an excellent result that we didn’t expect on the eve. Fuoco did a splendid lap, coming close to the third pole, while it is a real shame to have to note that for the second time during the season another car affected our car’s performance in qualifying. Giovinazzi was setting his best splits and I am convinced he would have been able to start further up the grid. The race is long but it won’t be easy to recover, not only because of the expectedly high temperatures here in Monza”.

Ferdinando Cannizzo, Head of Endurance Race Cars:

“A nice comeback for the FIA ​​WEC and the Prancing Horse in Monza with an extraordinarily large and warm participation from our fans. Unfortunately, free practice confirmed that it won’t be an easy weekend for Ferrari and that it will have to suffer to bring home a podium. As far as qualifying is concerned, we are satisfied with the overall performance and with the front row, however on the one hand we are sorry to have lost pole position with the 499P number 50 by a few thousandths, and on the other we regret the 51 which failed to put together the lap also because it was obstructed in its best lap”.