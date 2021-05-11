The evolution race exists in factories and wind tunnels, but for 2022 cars. Barely four races have passed in the 2021 season and the teams generally do not plan to introduce ambitious aerodynamic packages to improve current cars. In the case of Alpine, as reported by Marcin Budkowski in an interview with this medium, there will be new pieces “in Monaco and Baku”, and that will be the final development of the A521. As for Ferrari SF21, in Montmeló it was hinted that there will be no technical revolutions in summer Because Maranello’s sole goal is to take advantage of the upcoming rule change.

The budget ceiling of 145 million dollars a year (120 million euros) to which all garages in the ‘pit lane’ must submit forces to take drastic decisions. “If you have ten and spend two on this year’s car, you only have eight left for next year’s car.”, graphically explains a paddock source. In addition, the hours of aerodynamic simulations (computational and in the wind tunnel) are limited by regulation, and if parts from 2021 are tested, the opportunity to bring the models of the next car is lost.

Laurent Mekies, Ferrari sports director, clarifies that all the progress that is achieved throughout the campaign will be more related to the settings of each car and the minimum adjustments they can make between big prizes. “With so little development, the playing field will be balanced and it will depend on us, in the factory or the track, depending on how we prepare each circuit and how we learn from each race ”, warns the French engineer. It will be key to carry out a good analysis work during the week in the factories to achieve the appropriate set-up in the simulator and get to the track on Fridays with homework done.

Sainz and Alonso?

It is early to target the engineers looking for progress, because the two Spanish riders still have individual room for improvement. Carlos Sainz is eighth in the World Championship and is aware that with more advanced positions on the grid and more effective starts, which he used to do at McLaren, he will soon aspire to the top-5. And Fernando Alonso, 12th in the standings, is still following in the wake of Ocon and must find more benefits on Saturday.

The good news for both is that both Ferrari and Alpine work. Leclerc adds two fourth places, in Maranello they see themselves capable of surpassing McLaren as the third team in contention; and Ocon started fifth in Barcelona, ​​”we can be the fifth car,” says Alonso to AS. The Monaco GP will be able to bring both closer to positions of honor because the mechanical differences will be less in a circuit where the chassis of the car prevails and the confidence of the pilot, but not the engine power. Some voices from the Ferrari environment even speak of fighting for the podium. They may have been overly optimistic.