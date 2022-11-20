There Red Bull it had never celebrated a double in the Drivers’ standings at the end of a season and not even the fantastic RB18 allowed the Milton Keynes team to celebrate this en-plein after having already put Max Verstappen’s second consecutive Drivers’ championship and the Constructors’ title on the bulletin board which had been missing from Red Bull’s bulletin board since 2013. Thanks to Charles Leclerc and a stronger than expected Ferrari F1-75 in Abu Dhabi.

Max Verstappen he had no problems managing the lead of the race recording the definitive failure of the medium tires after twenty laps. Sergio Perez, on the other hand, had gone into crisis much earlier having to run for cover in the pits to avoid risking being overtaken on the track by a very solid Charles Leclerc. Checo botched in the traffic already on the out lap with hard tyres, but Ferrari didn’t stop the Monegasque right away, extending the stint by even a lap compared to Verstappen.

This move of Ferrari he put Leclerc in a position to perform a masterpiece with the set of hard tires brought to the finish line in second position. Perez instead stopped a second time to put on another set of hard tyres, but had to settle for third position both on the podium and in the championship. The Mexican driver would have needed one more lap to try the final assault on Leclerc, but he lost time with Lewis Hamilton, overtaken in Turn-6, but offering the side to reply in Turn-9. The seven-time world champion, also mindful of what happened a year ago, gave everything to defend his position, thus slowing down Perez’s run-up.

“We didn’t expect Ferrari to make the one-stop strategy work – the words in the post-competition of Helmut Marko to the microphones of SkyGermany – Perez had excessive tire wear in the first stint and we had to call him back to the pits early. I think if he hadn’t wasted time with Hamilton he would have had the time to attack Leclerc. In any case, we must be satisfied with this season.”