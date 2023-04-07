The difficulties of the beginning of the season

Ferrari was convinced that it had created a car, the SF-23, ready to complete the mission that the F1-75 failed in 2022 because it was held back by reliability problems, especially as regards the power unit. The verdict of the track in the first three races of 2023, on the other hand, was far too ungenerous towards the last single-seater designed in Maranello, which currently has even fewer points in the standings than the 2020 SF-1000, although there is no doubt that at the end of the season the SF-23 will have many more and will not be the sixth force on the starting grid. For now it was the fourth, but the potential that has just surfaced so far in Qualifying and in the Race is much higher and the goal of the men led by Frederic Vasseur is to exploit it to the full.

To achieve this, as Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have already anticipated in Maranello, they are working hard to make the necessary corrections to the SF-23 to overcome unforeseen problems that emerged once they got out on the track. As the Spaniard reiterated, it won’t be a matter of a month or a race, patience is needed, but by the end of May the SF-23 will be ‘complete’ in terms of development.

The road map according to Vasseur

At the press conference, the team principal of the Scuderia di Maranello illustrated the update program planned for the SF-23: “There is always a development plan before the start of the season. Then it needs to be adapted to the circumstances and the competitiveness of the car. We have brought some good updates to Melbourne and will continue in this direction. What we can do is try to speed up this process, perhaps taking a slightly different direction in terms of balance, but we can’t upset the project. There are limitations in the wind tunnel as well starting from a blank sheet is very difficult. We will adapt to the circumstances and invest all resources to speed things up. At Imola we will have the updates designed for Barcelona, ​​so one or two races before. But you can’t change everything because of the budget cap.”

The next aerodynamic updates on the SF-23, however, will arrive no earlier than Miami: “We will have updates, but not in Baku, because we will have the low-load package there Vasseur added. We will make some adjustments to the aero balance, which was much better in Australia and we will continue in this direction. It will not be a B car, the developments will not be something radically different. We will continue to develop this car. Project 2024? Since there is substantial continuity at the level of regulation there is no need to divide too much between the two projects. The question to ask is more about the budget cap. Do we want to keep some primary components like the frame and the gearbox next year? It is an aspect to be managed with the cost cap. As for the development strategy instead, we will bring updates throughout the year and we will then evaluate whether to continue to evolve this concept or if we have to drastically change direction for next year”.