A Sunday to remember for Ferrari

Victory in F1, victory in the WEC: Ferrari for the first time since it returned to racing in the top class of the Endurance World Championship – the Hypercar – has scored the double-barreled shotgun on the same Sunday in the two most prestigious FIA-branded championships. Below are the words of the managers Antonello Coletta and Ferdinando Cannizzo.

Antonello Coletta: “A great day for Ferrari, which after its Formula 1 victory at Monza also managed to win the FIA ​​WEC on the same day. We are really pleased to have achieved the third success for the Prancing Horse, after the two fantastic ones at the 24 Hours of Le Mans this year and in 2023, and the first one valid for the overall classification of the AF Corse customer team with the 499P number 83. Congratulations to the whole team and the three drivers who were able to defend themselves from Toyota, which was no easy feat: Kubica’s start, Ye’s central phase and Shwartzman’s grand finale are worth framing. We leave Austin with a smile also for the excellent third place of the 499P number 50 with Fuoco, Molina and Nielsen”.

Ferdinand Cannizzo: “This is an exceptional day for Ferrari with two victories in two world championships. We are all very happy to have managed to put two Prancing Horse cars on the podium and one on the top step here at COTA. As we had expected, it was a tough race that we interpreted correctly, extracting maximum performance from the car in every situation. However, there is still a lot to do to completely close the gap to our opponents: this will be our goal starting tomorrow. There is only great regret for the retirement of the 499P number 51 due to a mechanical failure following contact with a GT car”.