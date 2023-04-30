Distinctive, elegant and iconic design on the outside, noble soul inside. The charm of spiders, of cars en plein-air, like the wind in your hair, is something timeless, even if the car world has taken a decidedly opposite direction. However, when the four wheels moved in that direction, it was easy to see masterpieces of style, which marked engine eras and which have now entered the collective imagination. Drawing up a ranking would be an arduous task for anyone given the beauty and uniqueness of each spider. To make our task easier, we decided to choose three Italian masterpieces of the kind, three cars with an important coat of arms and inimitable design. An Alfa Romeo, a Ferrari and a Lancia.

The Lancia Aurelia B24

Let’s start with the latter. One of the most beautiful cars ever built in the world, as it has been defined Lancia Aurelia B24 which in 1955 made its debut at the Brussels Salon, enrapturing the public thanks to its unique and elegant style. Born from the pencil of Pinin Farina and the most accredited stylists of the time, the B24 was produced in just 240 specimens: 59 right-hand drive and 181 left-hand drive. At the center of the grille was the classic Lancia shield, on the sides of which was placed the bumper separated into two sections in the shape of a “wing” while an air intake stood out in the center of the bonnet. The layout of the car always remained particularly original, with the passenger compartment placed practically in the center between the trunk and the bonnet. The lines inspired a purity never seen before, as also underlined by the absence of door handles on the outside. The Lancia Aurelia B24 also became famous on the big screen thanks to the film “Overtaking” which in 1962 saw this splendid spider protagonist together with a young Vittorio Gassman.

An open-air Ferrari

Going forward just two years, in 1957, here is another open-air masterpiece. It’s about the Ferrari 250 GT California, whose name bears the Commendatore’s need to respond to the insistent requests from overseas. The Americans were looking for glamor with the Cavallino and so in Maranello they decided to give life to a twelve-cylinder en plein-air. It was signed by Scaglietti who gave life to another timeless icon, one of the most popular classic cars ever. Already at the time its price was among the highest, about 6 million lire, but over the years the 250 GT California has become even more exclusive, so much so that the one that belonged to the actor James Coburn was auctioned off for 7 million euros. Sporty and elegant, it was suitable for the jet set stages but was also successful in the sports world, with fifth place at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1959. Just over 100 units were produced until 1963.

The Alfa Romeo that bewitched Geneva

Finally we come to 1966, precisely to the 66th Geneva Motor Show. Among the novelties exhibited at the famous Swiss event is a car that would mark an era: theAlfa Romeo Duet Spider, the last manifesto by Battista Pininfarina who died a few weeks after the debut of a model that he had closely followed throughout its development. The first series became famous thanks to its shape that recalls “cuttlefish bone”, a design solution that aroused great interest and made it unique, allowing it to collect the heavy legacy of Giulia and above all of Giulietta Spider. Also in this case the cinema gave her an international and timeless breath thanks to her appearance in “The Graduate” with Dustin Hoffman, the first of a long series of film extras. Another spider that completes a trio of Italian dream cars, icons of a timeless style.