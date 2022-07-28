[Rassegna stampa] – The sad Sunday of Paul Ricard is now in the rearview mirror of the Ferrari. After Charles Leclerc’s mistake and the awareness of having once again lost the opportunity to shorten the gap to Max Verstappen and Red Bull in the world rankings, it’s time to turn the page in Maranello. The calendar offers the whole Ferrari world a tasty opportunity for revenge, given that the last race before the summer break – scheduled for this Sunday – will take place in Hungary.

The Budapest track seems to be specially designed to favor the strengths of F1-75, from speed in slow corners to clear supremacy in qualifying. In numbers they say that the world run-up is now almost impossible. Team principal Mattia Binotto and head of strategies Iñaki Rueda did not hide after the bitterness of Paul Ricard, heralding the willingness of the whole team to score a double on the Hungarian circuit. Gianluca Gasparini, from the pages of Gazzetta dello SportHowever, he is convinced that the best way to treat yourself to a dream Sunday at the Hungaroring is to not make too many calculations on the classification, instead reasoning race by race in the hope of rebuilding that habit of winning that was typical of Ferrari at the beginning of the millennium.

“Serves the perfect weekend. But for it to become such, the first rule to follow will be to not live it as if it were the last resort […]. The Cavallino has to face the ten GPs that are missing from the conclusion […]setting aside the reasoning of the ranking. […] another thought to be dismissed […] is what interprets this year’s world championship as something unique or almost […]. […] in 2023 there will be no technical revolutions […]. […] from a chassis and power unit point of view, Maranello is doing fine, even from a future point of view. It doesn’t happen this year […], you can try again peacefully next year. This also helps to run more free of head […].