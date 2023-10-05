Their names are Marcus and Melissa Krautli, the two people who lost their lives in Sardinia, in the collision between a Ferrari and a camper. The dynamics of the accident are being examined by investigators

Tragedy on the streets of Sardiniadue to a Ferrari crashed into a camper. Two people of Austrian origins lost their lives two days ago near San Giovanni Suergiu, along the 195 Sulcitana state road. Marcus and Melissa Krautlioriginally from Wallisellen, near Zurich, were on board a Ferrari which ended its race against a camper, also involving a Lamborghini.

The couple had rented the luxury car to attend the Sardinia Supercar Experience. This is a gathering of luxury cars, which started from Teulada, to arrive in Olbia. On board the Ferrari were the man, who worked at the family logistics company, and his wife.

During the collision between Ferrari and camper a Lamborghini was also involved. On board the latter there was an Indian couple. Bollywood actress Gayatri Joshi and her husband Vikas Oberoi, a tycoon.

We are in Italy. We had an accident: there was a collision involving multiple cars. By God’s grace, we are both absolutely fine.

These are the words of the actress al The Free Press Journal. There is also a video that captured the moment of impact. We see the Ferrari trying to overtake the Lamborghini, on a stretch where overtaking is prohibited. The two cars collide and the Ferrari crashes into a camper, which was traveling on the same road.

Ferrari against a camper: the driver had overtaken a Lamborghini on a stretch where it was prohibited

The car immediately caught fire and the Austrian couple, unfortunately, died in the flames. The 118 rescuers could do nothing to save their lives. The video, already acquired by the Carabinieri, also ended up online.

Finally, a couple from Selva di Val Gardena was traveling in the camper. The 61-year-old man said his wife got out of the vehicle by crawling between the seats. When they came out, they thought they had ended up in hell.