It runs in Brazil

For the first time in history the Ferrari 296 LMGT3 will be the protagonists of the FIA ​​WEC on the Interlagos circuit in Brazil, which hosts the fifth round of the world championship. The historic facility inaugurated in 1940 returns to host the World Endurance Championship ten years after its last appearance. The Vista AF Corse team will be taking part in the event, which takes place 28 days after the 24 Hours of Le Mans won by the 499P number 50 of Antonio Fuoco-Miguel Molina-Nicklas Nielsen, with the 296 LMGT3s: the official driver Davide Rigon shares the number 54 car with Thomas Flohr and Francesco Castellacci, while the other official driver of the Maranello company, Alessio Rovera, is teamed with François Heriau and Simon Mann on the number 55. The race will start on Sunday 14 July at 11.30 (local time).

The race. The Interlagos circuit, as anticipated, returns to be a protagonist of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship – after the editions hosted between 2012 and 2014 – with a new race for the LMGT3 class cars, which debuted on the world stage this season. A test, therefore, that constitutes a particularly important testing ground for all the teams entered in the championship.

The situation. After sixth place in the 24 Hours held in France, worth 20 points, Rovera-Heriau-Mann occupy sixth place in the Drivers’ standings, while Rigon-Flohr-Castellacci, forced to retire on the La Sarthe circuit, are 12th (the gap from the top is 34 and 52 points respectively). In the previous rounds of the season, held in Qatar, Imola and Spa-Francorchamps, the best results of the 296 LMGT3s were fourth place in Italy for car number 55 and fifth, in Qatar, for car number 54.

History. The São Paulo circuit, named after “Carlos Pace”, measures 4.309 kilometres, includes 15 curves (10 left, five right), and is known throughout the world for its continuous ups and downs, curves of different radius and speed, as well as a main straight that measures 1.393 kilometres. Built starting in 1938, the Interlagos track was officially inaugurated in 1940. Throughout its history, in addition to the 50 Grand Prix in which Scuderia Ferrari has participated (11 victories and 32 podiums), the São Paulo circuit has been the scene of numerous endurance competitions.

Between 2012 and 2014, in the FIA ​​WEC, Ferrari achieved two victories, both in the LMGTE Pro class, with Giancarlo Fisichella and Gianmaria Bruni at the wheel of the 458 Italia GT2 of AF Corse (2012 and 2013). In 2009, however, Daniel Serra with Francisco Longo took the F430 GT3 to victory in the Interlagos 500 Kilometers, a race valid for the Brazilian GT Championship.

The program. Friday 12th July two free practice sessions, both 90 minutes long, from 10.45 and 15.15. On Saturday 13th the third free practice session (60 minutes) will take place, from 10.30, the qualifying sessions (15.10-15.22) and the Hyperpole, reserved for the ten fastest cars (from 14.50 to 15). On Sunday 14th July the 6 Hours of Sao Paulo will start at 11.30 (local time).

Davide Rigon: “We arrive in Brazil ready to redeem ourselves after the disappointment of Le Mans, a difficult race for us that was compromised in the initial stages. I can’t wait to drive at Interlagos, a track that I really like and that I find really challenging: the layout is characterized by many ups and downs and a narrow track, where it won’t be easy to drive especially considering the many cars entered in the FIA ​​WEC. We will have to be very careful throughout the 6 hours of the race to be able to express our maximum potential, avoiding any contact, given that the traffic will be considerable. I have already competed at Interlagos in 2015 and 2016 and I have very good memories of those experiences. This year, for the first time with the 296 LMGT3, our goal – as in every world championship event – will be to try to get on the podium. The team is ready and I am confident“.

Alessio Rovera: “The experience at Interlagos will be completely new for me, considering that I have never had the chance to race on this historic track. We have been preparing ourselves on the simulator in view of the fifth round of the championship and I can’t wait, finally, to be able to drive on this track famous throughout the world for being very technical and challenging for the cars and teams. The goals? They are the usual ones: as for every FIA WEC race, we will try to get on the podium, achieving a top-3 finish that has so far eluded us in the 2024 season.“.