There Ferrari arrives at Abu Dhabi with the intention of defending second place in the constructors’ standings, with the lead over Mercedes which seemed unbridgeable but was instead reduced to 19 points. Thanks not only to the progress of the Brackley team but also to the immobility of the Scuderia, which consciously chose to halt development of the F1-75 to devote itself body and soul to the 2023 car. Nonetheless, in Maranello they believe they can manage the comeback of Silver Arrows, also because – the Drivers’ World Championship vanishes – Charles Leclerc he wants to close at least in the place of honor a season that saw him as the undisputed protagonist.

The Reds, who have never won in Abu Dhabi in 13 years, will have Robert on track for the second time this season Schwartzman, who will replace Carlos Sainz. For the test driver, it will be the starter for next Tuesday, when he will have the car all to himself on the test day dedicated to young drivers, while the owners will also be on the track on the same day, taking turns on the other single-seater to test the tires Pirelli in view of 2023: “The track was radically modified last year, to make it faster and to increase overtaking. Consequentially now it’s even more demanding on the tyres as well as for the trim choices related to the adjustment of the wings. Having Robert in the first free practice session is an interesting exercise: it’s always nice to see the enthusiasm in approaching driving a Formula 1 car from a young driver“, commented Carlos Sainz’s track engineer, Riccardo Adami, who will follow him on Friday. “We will offer him the best opportunities to learn and improve as well as try little things that will also be useful to Carlos (and Charles) for the rest of the weekend”.

A thought also about Sebastian Vettel, who will race the last Grand Prix in Formula 1 on Sunday: “I have so many fond memories of Seb over the years we spent together both on and off the track, but I would risk making an endless list. I will certainly always carry with me the emotions of when he won at Monza in 2008 (with a Ferrari engine) and then his first, actually unexpected, victory in Malaysia in 2015 at the second race with the Scuderia. For me, the 2017 and 2018 vintages are also unforgettable, characterized by many victories, when, even with an inferior car to the world champion team, we were in the fight for the title for a long time. Seb brought a great contribution to the team in terms of methodologies and attention to detail. He was obsessed with continuously improving every area and put a lot of effort into the hours on the simulator, giving useful feedback to make this tool evolve in a sensitive way compared to when he had started working on it“.