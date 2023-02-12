There is a lot of curiosity about the cars of 2023, and the days of the presentations are lived with fervor by enthusiasts. In Italy, but not only, the most important day is the one in which the Ferrari presents its single-seater: this year it happens on Valentine’s Day – as if to sanction the idyll between the Red and its faithful fans.

Two days fromunveiling of the SF-23, Ferrari has published some photos of the new car on its app.

Of course, the SF-23 is photographed with its “face” covered, but everything is ready for the presentation on 14 February (11.25 am), where Ferrari will show the real car, unlike other teams. Then it will be time for a real filming day at Fiorano, which will take place on February 15, in which the pilots Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will finally be able to get on board the SF-23, even if only to test the first systems and procedures . They could actually do it on San Valentino too, taking advantage of a demo event allowed by the regulations, but it’s only 15 km at Fiorano on a non-homologated variant.