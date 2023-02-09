You say Ferrari and you think of victory. An instant connection, even justified, because history speaks for itself, and Ferrari is the history of Formula 1. However, tradition has not always translated into successes, and indeed the very long militancy in the Circus (Ferrari is the only team to have participated in all the championships, from 1950 to today) has resulted in many victories but just as many defeats.

The Scuderia from Maranello is the team that has won the most Drivers’ and Constructors’ World Championships, and is the only one to be in double figures in both (15 Drivers’ titles, 16 Constructors’ titles), but this consistency at the top means that in the next few years it will have to reverse a negative statistic. Reading between the numbers in the drivers’ standings, Ferrari has in fact finished second more times (compared to another team) than before. More precisely, at the end of the year 19 times a rider of the Reds finished in second placebeaten by a colleague from another team.

The unfortunate trend began in 1951, when Alberto Ascari lost by six points to Juan Manuel Fangio (Alfa Romeo). In the 1950s also came the defeats of José Froilán González (1954, against Fangio) and Tony Brooks (1959, against Jack Brabham’s Cooper). Then the era of British domination began, with the help of Ford engines, and Ferrari returned to its competitiveness in the second part of 1970 with Jacky’s second place Ickx (Jochen Rindt had however put the World Cup on hold before his tragic death in Monza). The Reds raised their heads against the Ford motorized and in 1974 Clay Regazzoni finished second behind Emerson Fittipaldi (McLaren). 1975 marked the year of the return to success 11 years after John Surtees: Niki Praise he dominated the World Championship and would in all probability have been repeated the following year, without the near-fatal accident at the Nürburgring which forced him to make a desperate comeback against James Hunt, which then vanished in the downpour of Fuji.

Rossa also captured the 1977 and 1979 titles, and few would bet that Jody Scheckter’s would be their last for two decades. In between, the Reds came close to the title first with Didier Pyrons in 1982 (again, due to an accident, this time at Hockenheim, which favored Keke Rosberg’s title) and then with Alain Prost in the 1990 battle against Ayrton Senna. Michele Alboreto was also classified second (1985), but at a much higher distance from the Professor.

After very difficult years, Ferrari changed gears thanks to the arrival of Jean Todt and, later, Michael Schumacher and Ross brawn. The Reds surrendered for two consecutive years in Suzuka to the McLaren of Mika Hakkinen and Adrian Newey, first with Schumacher and then with Eddie Irvine. Schumi himself gave a show at Interlagos 2006 to try and surprise Fernando Alonso, but the failure of the engine at Suzuka made that attempt romantic madness. That Interlagos that gave Kimi an incredible title in 2007 Raikkonen – the last Ferrari-branded one – turned his back on the Reds again the following season, when Felipe Mass he was mocked at the last corner of the World Championship by Lewis Hamilton.

The biggest hoax, however, remains Abu Dhabi 2010, with Alonso which was penalized by the strategy and delivered a title already won in the hands of Sebastian Vettel. Same story in 2012, with the German who managed to come back after the accident at the start and beat the Spaniard again, who also surrendered in 2013 in a championship however dominated by Red Bull. Not even Seb managed to break the Ferrari curse, finishing second behind Hamilton’s Mercedes (2017, 2018). The last second place, in chronological order, is that of Charles Leclerc: a result obtained in the last race with great tire management against Sergio Perez.

And the second places could have been others: in 1966, for example, Surtees finished second but drove the Ferrari for two races (winning among other things at Spa); in 1997, however, Schumacher lost the World Championship at the last GP due to the famous spin on Jacques Villeneuve. On the field, the Kaiser finished second, but was technically disqualified from the championship and finished unranked.

In any case, even the second place testifies that Ferrari has been for many years competitive for the win. He has reached the first two places in the drivers’ championship in 34 out of 73 seasons, and counting the cases of Surtees and Schumacher, he reaches 36 out of 73: practically in one year out of two a Ferrari driver fought for the title or in any case he finished in the first two positions of the World Championship. Considering how Formula 1 is cyclical and the way hierarchies can change even for historic teams (just consider the level of McLaren in recent years or, even worse, that of Williams), this is a result of enormous importance. Just as amazing are the results of Red Bull and Mercedes, who have been in Formula 1 for much less years and have shared the championships since 2010. Yet, negative cycles will come for them too.