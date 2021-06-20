A Sunday to forget, and it could not be otherwise. Carlos Sainz eleventh, Charles Leclerc sixteenth, a deficit of eighteen to zero in direct confrontation with McLaren, a stage haul that brings the English team back to third place in the Constructors’ standings.

That Paul Ricard was not for Ferrari on a Sunday with big goals began to appear clear after the first ten laps of the race, when both Sainz and Leclerc (respectively in fifth and seventh position at the time) began to suffer degradation. very accentuated tires, especially the left front tire.

Confirmation of the problems complained by the drivers via radio came on lap 14, when Leclerc inaugurated tire changes by switching to a hard set. An unequivocal sign that tire management would have been much more complicated than expected, but the extent of the problems that affected Leclerc and Sainz’s race was more evident in the second half of the race, when the two reds became easy targets for everyone. the cars that came behind them, slipping quickly out of the top-10.

A very hard lesson for the Scuderia, confirmed not only by the order of arrival but also by other very indicative data. In the ranking of the fastest laps of the race Sainz was faster only than Tsunoda and Mazepin, while Leclerc climbed some positions thanks to the set of averages mounted in a second pit-stop, which was however slower than Norris and Vettel than with stops. they made one.

“We tried the second pit stop card to try to improve the situation with a fresher set of mediums – explained Charles – but not much has changed compared to the first stint: good the first three or four laps, then it started again. a very strong deterioration.

The understeer complained of in qualifying (especially by Leclerc) on the fast lap was mitigated by the new tire, but in the race the problem presented the bill, also thanks to a colder and less rubberized track than expected (especially in the first stint) due to the rain fell in the morning.

“We struggled a lot with the degradation from the first laps and we carried this problem with us throughout the race, regardless of the rubber compound used – I was unable to maintain the starting position, despite all my efforts. We have to analyze what happened, understand the problem and try to deal with it in the best possible way ”.

In the long-runs completed on Friday, no alarms relating to the grip of the tires had actually emerged, but it must be considered that with the reduction of free practice sessions from ninety to sixty minutes, the race simulations are reduced to sequences of eight or ten laps. at most, a distance that is not always sufficient to bring out any problems.

The conditions, combined with the asphalt of the Paul Ricard, made the French Grand Prix the most complicated race of the season for Ferrari, going well beyond the worst foreseeable scenario. “A very difficult Sunday – admitted Mattia Binotto – which sees us return home empty-handed. The performance of the tires heavily influenced our race. It is a bad setback, which must serve us as a lesson but, above all, as a further stimulus. It is also on the experience gained in races like this that a stronger team is built ”.

Now in Maranello they will have to clarify the reasons that led to an alarming situation. It cannot be ruled out that a problem of this magnitude was caused by several unfavorable circumstances, such as temperature, track and setup. But in view of the double Austrian trip, certainties are needed, especially that Paul Ricard remains an isolated episode, to be forgotten in a hurry.