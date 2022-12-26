Get behind the wheel of a Ferrari that has traveled in just five years more than 165,000 kilometres it’s not an everyday thing. Usually those who buy supercars of a certain level tend to take care of them in the best possible way, which in most cases means that the car remains parked in a garage for most of the year. But that’s not always the case: the odometer of an 812 Superfast shows that the high-performance super sports car from the Prancing Horse does more than 32,000 kilometers a year.

The Ferrari in question was pushed to the limit by AutoTopNL, which decided to take it on a stretch of German Autobahn with no speed limits. The spearhead of this 812 Superfast, in addition to the powerful engine which we will discuss later, is the Novitec exhaust system without catalytic converters, which allowed the driver but also other road users to appreciate the sound of the glorious 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 even more clearly and clearly. The engine, we said: the V12 hidden under the bodywork of the standard 812 Superfast delivers 800 HP of total power and 718 Nm of maximum torque, specifications which in this case, thanks to Novitec, rise up to 852 HP and 751 Nm. From theory to the road , we are faced with numbers that have allowed AutoTopNL to push the 812 Superfast Novitec to over 350 km/ha good 10 km/h more than the maximum speed declared for the standard 812 Superfast by the same Maranello company.

The 100-200 km/h sprint time was also impressive, which allowed this particular 812 Superfast to equal what was done by an almost new 812 that had previously been tested by AutoTopNL itself. In this case we don’t know how many years actually have this latest 812 Superfast pushed to the limit on German motorways, but if we consider that the model was put on sale in 2017 we are certain that it could not have completed more than five years.