The road tests of the car that will take the place of the Ferrari 812 Superfast have begun. The new Cavallino supercar was spotted on the road by some photographers who immortalized the forklift of the new model from the Maranello carmaker while it was engaged in the usual preparatory development phases for its official debut. The latter could already take place during 2023, with this Ferrari which would be included in the plan of four launches announced for this year by the CEO of the Cavallino, Benedetto Vigna.

The last Ferrari with the pure V12

At the moment there is no official information about this car with the only certainty being the presence of the V12. The twelve-cylinder unit should not have any type of electrification, as evidenced by the absence of the classic stickers with the specific symbol that usually distinguish models that have support for the thermal engine. Therefore, there could only be a mild-hybrid system or this could actually be the last model with the “pure” V12 before its electrification.

Style details

Even if the presence of the massive camouflages prevents us from seeing the main details of the new Ferrari, the prototype of the heir to the 812 Superfast still shows us some distinctive elements, such as for example the four tailpipes at the rear, with some elements in carbon fiber and generous vents. The tailgate also seems to have increased dimensions compared to the Ferrari Roma, whose forklift was used for a long time in recent months.

The other news from Ferrari

The heir to the 812 Superfast will therefore be one of the most important innovations of this 2023 but not the only one. The latter will be joined by the Ferrari SF90 Special Version, or Pista (as it could be called according to some rumors). The new variant of the Ferrari SF90 will be superior to the Stradale and the Spider in several respects: in addition to the overall power of over 1,000 HP, the price will also change, which obviously will be higher than the 440,000 euros in the current price list of the standard version. It is also possible that the Maranello car manufacturer chooses to create a car of this kind in a limited version, with a predefined number of specimens to underline the exclusivity of this project. Among the news for del Cavallino there should also be the new Ferrari hypercar. Not many details are known about this model, but we do know that it will be powered by a hybrid powertrain.