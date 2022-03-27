Seeing a supercar destroyed in a fire is always a blow to the heart for fans, even more so if it is a Ferrari. In this case, therefore, many will have shed a few tears in seeing an 812 Superfast devoured by flames, with the rear completely destroyed. The images of the accident come from Holland, where a model of the famous Cavallino V12 was quickly engulfed in fire: smoke began to rise from the tail of the Maranello supercar, then the flames that quickly engulfed the rear.

The Ferrari 812 Superfast was parked beside a road in Ambt Delden, a town of about 1,800 inhabitants in Twente. As soon as the fire began to spread, the Fire Brigade arrived on the scene but they could not prevent it the fire devoured the tail of the Maranello car while managing to tame the flames. As can be seen from the videos and images released online, the rear end has been completely destroyed while the front appears to be practically intact. Fortunately, the accident did not involve the owner who managed to get out of the car and was forced to watch it as the fire partially enveloped it.

Looking closely at the online clips you can see other supercars parked in the vicinity of the ill-fated Ferrari 812 Superfast and this suggests that the Rossa was engaged in the Streetgasm car rally, a few kilometers from the crash site. It is difficult to establish the causes that led to the accident but it is possible to hypothesize that the fire may have arisen from some fault or problem with the exhaust system. According to a hypothesis put forward by Supercarfails, it seems that the car may have hit an artificial bump at a speed of about 130 km / h, thus causing a break on the bottom and the start of the fire. A real shame about the 812 Superfast, a car that boasts a 6.5-liter V12 enginecapable of delivering 800 hp at 8500 rpm and a maximum torque of 718 Nm at 7000 rpm for a maximum speed exceeding 340 km / h and a sprint from 0 to 100 km / h that is consumed in 2, 9 seconds.