It takes just 14 seconds to fall in love with Ferrari 812 GTS, as many as those that use the foldable hard top to open or close, leaving only the sky above our heads but above all the ears full of the unmistakable sound of the Maranello V12. The latest spider of the Cavallino with the twelve-cylinder at the front, the protagonist of our test drive, is a perfect combination of elegance and performance and to fully experience them you have to get behind the wheel immediately. So let’s go.

With the Ferrari 812 GTS, the Cavallino’s goal was to bring all the peculiar elements of a berlinetta to a Spider, especially from the point of view of performance. For this reason, the Maranello engineers have borrowed various solutions from Superfast, such as the Ferrari Peak Performance, a system that intervenes during the steering phase, providing the driver with an indication that the car is reaching the maximum level of grip, helping him to maintain control of driving dynamics. Or the Ferrari Power Oversteering which helps when oversteering, especially when exiting corners, suggesting the most correct maneuver to realign the car. This way you always have fun behind the wheel but in safety, especially when you put the lever in the sportiest positions.

The soul of the 812 GTS is here, the 6.5-liter 65 ° V12 capable of delivering 800 hp at 8,500 rpm and 718 Nm of maximum torque at 7,000 rpm. The presence of the HRT has resulted in a weight increase of 120 kg between the roof and mechanisms but the twelve-cylinder is still able to provide excellent feedback, keeping the level of driveability practically intact in any condition. This is thanks to the increase in displacement carried out on the 812 Superfast to which are added the introduction of the direct initiation system at 350 bar and above all the control system of the variable geometry intake ducts that comes directly from Formula 1. In this way the 812 GTS can guarantee unique performances, with the sprint from 0 to 100 km / h that is covered in less than 3 seconds while it takes 8.3 seconds to touch the 200 from stationary. The maximum speed instead is higher than 340 km / h.

Combined with the V12 is the 7-speed dual-clutch F1 gearbox. It can be used in sequential mode using the appropriate button on the central tunnel. By acting on the generous paddle shifts on the steering wheel, you can immediately guess what work has been done in terms of transmission optimization, with faster and smoother changes in both up and down shift. An improvement that made it possible to further enhance the driving feeling. Ferrari 812 GTS knows how to be a brutal sports car and it is easy to understand this as soon as you put your foot on the accelerator, with the song of the twelve cylinders making itself heard more and more. The progressive and linear supply seems almost inexhaustible. The interior setting is then typical of a true sports car: no central display for the infotainment but only a small screen for the air conditioning system or an optional one in front of the passenger. Everything is available in the instrument cluster cluster that combines analog and digital solutions. All this is in front of the driver’s line of sight, with the circular tachometer that is combined with two screens, the one on the right allows you to control multimedia functions, from connectivity with the smartphone to navigation while the one on the left provides some information relating to speed and driving mode selected using the lever. In the case of the 812 GTS the possibilities are Wet, Sport, Race and finally the two with the systems deactivated, CT-OFF and ESC-OFF. The steering is a mix of leather and carbon fiber, with the small LEDs at the top in full racing style. The rest of the cabin is embellished with elegant leather finishes, with solutions that include visible and perforated stitching. The air conditioning system is then entrusted to four aeronautical vents that recall the reactors of military fighters. The foldable Hard Top can also be controlled from the central tunnel, with the possibility of opening and closing it even in motion at a maximum speed of 45 km / h. The load capacity is also interesting: despite the presence of the RHT, it is possible to stow a medium-large suitcase in the trunk, confirming the vocation of a spider that guarantees maximum comfort to its owner.

As soon as you step into the cockpit and press that big red button, a big smile immediately spreads across the face of those who got behind the wheel. Meanwhile, there is a real storm all around, unleashed by the unmistakable sound of the V12. 50 years after Daytona Spider, that 365 GTS4 capable of triumphing at the famous American endurance, Ferrari has brought a spider back to the road with the front V12. He did so by evolving a car, the 812 Superfast, which in itself represented something unique of its kind. And so the maximum performance with the roof closed can immediately turn into an engaging journey under the open sky: when you have the wind in your hair, curve after curve, the GTS pushes us to ask you something in addition but above all to enjoy the singing of an engine that is already a legend.