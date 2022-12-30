A jewel combined with another jewel. Emma Hague’s decision to take advantage of the program can be summed up with this paradigm Tailor Made by Ferrari to customize your 812 GTS and make it truly unique. First of all, who is Emma Hague? In addition to being a great fan and customer of the Maranello house, she is also an executive of a company specializing in data analysis for the healthcare sector. You bought the 812 GTS in question in 2014, therefore eight years ago, but only now have you wondered how you could make it similar to yours diamond ring and blue sapphires designed for her by her trusted London jeweler.

After having personally visited the Ferrari factory which deals with the customization program for the Prancing Horse models, the woman thought it was time to add a touch of further exclusivity to a car that in itself calls for exclusivity. “I was literally bewitched by my visit to the Tailor Made department Hague said. The key feature for me was the color. I didn’t have a specific theme in mind, but I knew what I wanted, because the 812 GTS is an extremely classic and beautiful car. I wanted to add minimal and chic details. I have always loved the leather of Poltrona Frau and the cashmere of Loro Piana”.

Having said that, for the exteriors the combination with his idolized ring was completed thanks to a particular shade of bluelater renamed with his name, while inside the passenger compartment the original use of cashmere has been declined in a gray wool stripe that runs along the edges of the seats up to the central console, for the Poltrona Frau leather of the seats it is An original Amarone red was chosen, and the red color was also taken up in the central part of the leather dashboard. “Red, navy blue and gray they look great together. These are the colors I wear most often, both in summer and in winter Hague added. I don’t have design skills, but I know what I like”.

Also interesting is the choice of the British customer to apply the Prancing Horse emblem on the front grille and on the boot, not in the typical glossy version but with a matte finishthe same that characterizes the internal chrome elements including the air vents, for a satin effect similar to that of brushed aluminium. “It went even better than I imagined – concluded Hague – I burst into tears when I picked it up, I couldn’t believe how beautiful it was. I was incredibly excited because the car was nothing short of gorgeous“.