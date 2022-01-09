In 1992 Ferrari presented the model that replaced the iconic Testarossa in the list at the Los Angeles Motor Show. There 512 TR it is considered as an evolution, in terms of design in particular, of the car that distinguished part of the eighties for the Maranello house. On January 27th, at the Scottsdale auction, Bonhams will be giving away a pre-production version of the 512 TR designed by Pininfarina, specially tested for the American market.

With its 428 horsepower 4.9-liter 12-cylinder engine, Bosch Motronic injection, 5-speed Transaxle manual gearbox and four independent suspension, the 512 TR is a true Ferrari. But in the case of this version for sale, with an estimate of the value that reaches 290 thousand euros, it is a rarity. This is one of only two pre-production cars built specifically for the American market, with related specifications. It left the factory in May 1991, with the current colors: Rosso Corsa for the exterior, black for the leather interior.

Despite its prototype nature, the car has accumulated over the years the discrete distance of 33,000 kilometers. In the mid-nineties it was circulating in California, and it remained there until 2017, when it moved to Nevada. Today, according to the sales announcement, it has only a few ‘snags’ on the driver’s seat, while it keeps the Michelin Pilot Sport tires, the Schedoni suitcase set and the original manuals.

In 2021, the 512 TR project turned thirty. Ferrari defines it like this: “with a more comfortable and ergonomic interior, it presented on the outside some aesthetic changes that improved the aerodynamics of the elegant Pininfarina line“. The main external differences were concentrated in the nose and tail of the car, in the air vents in the bonnet and in the design of the wheel rims. There was also a barely noticeable slight difference in the profile of the rear pillars, which in the 512 TR were linear and joined directly to the roof panel, instead of having a step and a perforated grille for the exhaust air as on the Testarossa. Inside the seats, the design of the steering wheel and some details of the finishes were changed. From the point of view of mechanics, numerous details of the engine and gearbox were changed, resulting in an increase in power. A change not perceptible to the eye concerned the engine and transmission, mounted 30mm closer to the ground to lower the center of gravity.