Ferrari is preparing to celebrate its victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans together with the mechanics, technicians and engineers who contributed to this historic result, the employees and the local community.

On Tuesday 20 June, the Ferrari – AF Corse drivers, returning from an edition of the Centenary which saw the Prancing Horse return to the top of the podium after a 50-year absence from the famous endurance race, will meet team members and colleagues before parading on parade through the streets of Maranello.

The celebration will kick off at the company headquarters, from where the winners of the fourth round of the FIA ​​WEC 2023 with the 499P number 51 – Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi – and the companions of car number 50 – Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina , Nicklas Nielsen – will leave to cross the streets of the city.

At 11:30 the two 499Ps will leave Piazza Giovanni Agnelli, in the heart of the company, to pass the arch of the historic entrance on Via Abetone Inferiore and then enter the GT Sporting Activities and Scuderia Ferrari area at the Fiorano circuit . The Hypercars will then leave the gates of via Villeneuve and, passing through via Dino Ferrari and via Fornace, will once again travel along via Abetone inferior towards the city center up to the Prancing Horse roundabout.

The parade will once again retrace via Abetone to finally return through the historic entrance. A path that ideally embraces the areas of the company that contributed to the success of Le Mans and the local community that cheered and supported the team and the riders.

In the afternoon, an exhibition of the Le Mans centenary trophy and the winning Hypercar will be set up for the employees to whom President John Elkann wished to dedicate the victory: a manifesto of Ferrari’s commitment in the world of endurance racing, desire to face ever more ambitious challenges and the determination to win.

For Ferrari people and for the local area, it will be a unique experience to admire the two racing cars and celebrate a milestone that will go down in the history of motorsport together with the team.