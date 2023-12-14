The 2023 Ferrari driver

The 2023 season was one of the most positive in the history of Ferrari in covered wheel competitions, starting with the great success achieved in 24 Hours of Le Mans. A year thus remembered by the Sports Activities Manager of 'Prancing Horse', Antonello Colettaat the ceremony of Autosprint Golden Helmets: “It has certainly been a very intense and satisfying 12 months, but full of a lot of work – he summarized – we made our debut in the top Endurance category after fifty years, and this return to prototypes saw us as protagonists right from the start, from the first race at Sebring when we obtained pole position. Clearly, the apotheosis was at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, where we won after 58 years in the top category. There was a lot of work and great team coordination. We gave our all on a technical and organizational level to try to get the most possible from our commitment to the Hypercar. For Ferrari there was also victory in the 24 Hours of the Nürburgring with the 296 GT3a car that made its debut on the racing scene this year after an excellent past with the 488. Certainly having won the two top 24 Hours in the overall ranking it is something truly exceptional that fills us with pride“.

Pros and cons of the Ferrari 499P

Coletta also had the opportunity to answer a question relating to the strengths and weaknesses of the cars fielded by Ferrari, starting with the 499P in the WEC: “A merit of the 499P was reliability – he acknowledged – we have never had any major problems in the race, but just some small beginnings for a project that was born recently. As all fans know we went down at least a year after everyone else, and it's a great result. In hindsight we certainly would have changed something and will change it in the future. We have to optimize the mechanical-aerodynamic compromise as the circuits change, and the path we have followed is not always the perfect one”.

Strengths and weaknesses of the 296 GT3

In addition, Coletta also identified the high and low points of the 296 GT3: “We had reliability problems, unlike the 499Pwhich we have almost all solved. However, it adapts well to any type of circuit. The positive side of one is the negative side of the other, but now we will try to be good and combine everything for next year.”

We are aiming for 2024

With 2023 therefore archived, the next objectives are therefore set for the next season, both in the WEC and in Gran Turismo: “For the 499P we must continue to deepen our knowledge of the machine – he concluded – having done everything in a hurry, every race we learned something. Many think that winning Le Mans was the highlight of the season, and from there we understood everything, but that's not the case. We certainly gave our best and deservedly won, but that doesn't mean we know the car inside out. We therefore need to deepen our knowledge, and the tests we are doing are aimed in this direction. For the 296 GT3 we are tackling the whole issue of reliability and optimizationtogether with the organizers of the various championships, for find a good BoP, because it was not always correct. However, this is the price to pay every time you arrive with a new model, but we are going in that direction in perfect harmony with all the organizers“.