Less than a month after its race debut at the 1000 Miles of Sebring, the Ferrari 499P claimed two days of testing staged atMonza racetrackthe circuit that will host the fifth round of the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship next July.

At the wheel of the Maranello-based Le Mans Hypercar the six drivers who will be protagonists in the top class of the World Championship took turns: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen, the trio that make up the crew of the 499P number 50; Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi, who share the cockpit of number 51.

“Testing our Hypercar on a historic track like Monza, less than a month after its debut, is a precious opportunity to continue fine-tuning the car. We are satisfied with the work done, even if each test highlights those details that still need to be understood and resolved in view of the official competitions – commented Miguel Molina –. The Italian track is a good test bed both in terms of performance, considering the high speeds that can be reached, and in terms of overall balance, being a track that includes two variants that require heavy braking”.

The 499P has returned to the Italian temple of speed after a first contact took place last October, in the days preceding the official presentation of the car during the Ferrari Finali Mondiali. The Prancing Horse Hypercar development program will continue until the Prologue, scheduled for March 11-12 at Sebring International Raceway, Florida.