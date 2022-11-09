The Maranello house presented the Hypercar to the world for the return to the top of endurance races, fifty years after the exploits of the 312P world champion. The medium-term program for the Cavallino is focused on the adventure in WEC 2023 with two official 499Ps managed in cooperation with AF Corse. There are less certainties on the possible sale of the red all-wheel drive to customer teams, which would resume another great tradition in which the private stables have given the Cavallino so much satisfaction in endurance marathons.

Asked about the subject by FormulaPassion, Antonello Colettain charge of GT Sports Activities, has not been unbalanced: “At the moment we are focused on the two official cars, we want to see the consistency of the project, make the car reliable and performing. Then we’ll probably think about that too. They are not easy machines for a private team to manage. To date we do not confirm anything, but we cannot even exclude that one day there may be one or two more machines. It is simply too early. We need to focus on 2023 and 2022 is not even over, so thinking about 2024 would be a bit presumptuous ”.

According to the rumors collected, Ferrari has already received several expressions of interest from teams willing to field one or more 499P in private guise. The recent entry into the LMP2 class of the binomial Prema-Iron Lynx had hinted that the two Italian companies could be among the potential buyers, but the subsequent news of the collaboration with Lamborghini has denied this scenario. Far more realistic is the interest of Risi Competizione, historic Ferrari standard bearer in North America. Ferrari’s participation in the IMSA championship in the United States is another issue on the table, given the possibility for the Hypercars to compete together with the LMDhs in the GTP class, in a market that is also central to Ferrari strategies. Any speech, however, is postponed to 2024, when the 499P project will be much more mature and scorned than the defects of youth.